Football

La Liga: Robert Lewandowski's Brace Helps Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 4-0 In El Clasico

Having gone 42 games unbeaten in LaLiga since a 3-1 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid last year, Madrid were chasing a slice of Spanish top-flight history on Saturday

Robert-Lewandowski-Brace-Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid.
info_icon

Barcelona crushed rivals Real Madrid 4-0 in the first Clasico of the season to move six points clear at the top of LaLiga and halt Los Blancos' year-long unbeaten run. (More Football News)

Madrid entered Saturday's game hoping to equal the longest unbeaten run in LaLiga history – a streak of 43 games set by Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona between 2017 and 2018.

However, they were blown away in front of a stunned Santiago Bernabeu crowd as Robert Lewandowski scored twice in two second-half minutes, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha later joining him on the scoresheet.

While Carlo Ancelotti's side slumped to their first league defeat since September 2023, Hansi Flick's Barca made a statement regarding their title aspirations, recording their 10th win in 11 games this campaign.

Madrid were on the front foot early on, though they were continually caught out by Barcelona's offside trap. Mbappe dragged one shot wide after going too early, then saw another shot clawed off the line by Inaki Pena before the flag went up again.

Mbappe broke clear to chip Pena on the half-hour mark, but his celebrations were short-lived as the flag went up once more. 

The momentum switched after half-time, though, and Barca made the breakthrough nine minutes after the restart as Lewandowski took in Marc Casado's pass before finishing low from the edge of the area.

Kylian Mbappe - null
Kylian Mbappe Subject Of Rape Investigation? France Superstar's Representatives Slam Reports

BY Associated Press

Lewandowski had his second just over two minutes later, directing a wonderful header into the bottom-right corner after being picked out by Alejandro Balde.

Madrid desperately sought a response as Pena denied Mbappe with a one-on-one save, while Lewandowski missed two golden chances for a hat-trick, clipping the post with the goal gaping then blazing over from a tight angle.

But Barca did get their third when Raphinha sent Yamal racing into the box and the 17-year-old lashed his shot inside Lunin's near post.

And things got even better with six minutes to play as Raphinha got in on the act, dinking a shot over Lunin after latching onto Inigo Martinez's searching pass. 

A sky full of stars

Ahead of Saturday's game, each of Barca's last five head coaches had lost their first match in charge against Madrid (Xavi, Ronald Koeman, Quique Setien, Valverde and Luis Enrique), since Gerardo Martino oversaw a 2-1 win in his first Clasico in 2013.

However, Flick bucked that trend as Barca made it a perfect week, having also routed their boss' former club Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Barcelona's hat-trick scorer Robert Lewandowski - null
Deportivo Alaves 0-3 Barcelona, La Liga: Lewandowski Hat-Trick Seals Emphatic Barca Win

BY Stats Perform

Lewandowski dragged them clear with his quickfire double, and he now has 10 goals in 16 career games against Madrid in all competitions, though these were his first strikes against them in LaLiga.

Yamal and Raphinha then added some gloss to the scoreline. The latter is one of just three players to register at least five goals and five assists in one of Europe's top five leagues this campaign (six goals, six assists).

info_icon

The match stats were all in Barca's favour, painting the picture of a dominant display. The visitors had 15 shots to Madrid's nine, got seven of those on target and accumulated 2.45 expected goals (xG) to Los Blancos' 1.48.

Donning their Coldplay-sponsored kits, it really was a sensational Clasico display from Barca, who face Espanyol next as they bid to put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Madrid caught out as unbeaten run ends

Having gone 42 games unbeaten in LaLiga since a 3-1 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid last year, Madrid were chasing a slice of Spanish top-flight history on Saturday.

With bottom club Valencia up next for Ancelotti's men, this felt like the final real obstacle between them and the outright record unbeaten run in LaLiga. 

However, just like Bayern in midweek, Madrid continually struggled to spring Barcelona's aggressive offside trap, with Flick's bold out-of-possession approach paying off again.

Madrid were caught offside eight times in the first half – their joint most on record (since 2003-04) in a single LaLiga match, equalling their tally against Celta Vigo in March 2013.

Mbappe alone was caught offside eight times, the most by any player in a single game in Europe's top five leagues since Karim Benzema against Eibar in November 2018.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
  5. Ranji Trophy, Group A Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai Post 248/6 Against Tripura; Baroda Skittle Odisha For 193
Football News
  1. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  2. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  3. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  4. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
  5. Brentford 4-3 Ipswich Town: Bryan Mbeumo's Late Show Settles Seven-Goal Thriller In EPL
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  2. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  3. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
  4. RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctors Hold Mass Convention To Strategise Next Move
  5. Day In Pics: October 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs