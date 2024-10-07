Football

Deportivo Alaves 0-3 Barcelona, La Liga: Lewandowski Hat-Trick Seals Emphatic Barca Win

It is the sixth time that Barcelona have collected 24+ points from their opening nine games of the La Liga campaign, and they secured the title at the end of three of the previous five

Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's hat-trick scorer Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski's first-half hat-trick got Barcelona back to winning ways in La Liga with a 3-0 victory away at Deportivo Alaves on Sunday. (More Football News)

Barcelona started brightly but were denied a fifth-minute lead as Raphinha's dinked finish over Antonio Sivera was ruled out for offside.

However, just two minutes later, Lewandowski headed home from a Raphinha free-kick, and the pair linked up again in the 22nd minute, with the forward finishing off a lightning-quick counter-attack by the Brazilian. 

Lewandowski completed his hat-trick in the 32nd minute, netting his 10th league goal of the campaign, doing well to guide it into the net as he took a tumble.

Toni Martinez had a first-half goal disallowed by VAR for the hosts, and also struck the post just after the break before Joan Jordan's late header was chalked off following a review.

Barcelona, who move three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga, could have had more, but Alaves were indebted to Sivera, who stood strong, making six saves to keep the scoreline down.

Data Debrief: Lewandowski's flying start continues

Lewandowski has settled back into life under Hansi Flick since the German's move to Barcelona, and his numbers do all the talking.

He sits top of the La Liga goalscoring charts already, and he scored the fourth-earliest hat-trick by a Barca player in La Liga, netting his three goals within 32 minutes.

It is the sixth time that Barcelona have collected 24+ points from their opening nine games of the campaign, and they secured the title at the end of three of the previous five.

