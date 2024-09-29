Pep Guardiola was pleased with the performance of his midfielders in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, but knows he must find solutions in Rodri's absence. (More Football News)
Rodri ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last week and his unavailability proved costly last season, with City losing three of the four league matches in which he did not feature.
Of the 50 matches Rodri played in all competitions for City last term, Guardiola's side won 38 and only lost once, but they lost four of the nine games he missed.
Rico Lewis and Mateo Kovacic formed City's central pairing against Newcastle on Saturday and Guardiola believes he has the quality in his ranks to plug the gap.
"I know you are going to ask me all the time, but he [Rodri] is not there," said Guardiola, who was also without the injured Kevin De Bruyne at St James' Park.
"Kovacic, Bernardo [Silva], Rico did well, but I have to find solutions. I would love Rodri to be here.
"I see my team and recognise them perfectly. We had chances to score and in midfield we were strong. The issue was balls in behind.
"But sometimes it happens and you have to adapt. We had chances to score, but this is their stadium and they had chances to score, so I'm happy (with a point)."
City failed to score multiple goals in a Premier League match for the first time in 15 games.
Despite dropping points in the league for the second successive match, and having seen City also take the lead through Josko Gvardiol, Guardiola was content with a point against a much-improved Newcastle.
