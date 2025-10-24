AVL Vs MCI Premier League 2025/26: Pep Guardiola Confident Resurgent Man City Will Be Involved In Title Race

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola believes his side has rejuvenated in the recent weeks and they will fight to regain Premier League title

Pep Guardiola Confident Resurgent Man City Will Be Involved In PL Title Race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
  • Pep Guardiola expresses confidence about City's presence in the Premier League title race

  • City unbeaten in their last 9 games across all competitions

  • Pep Guardiola and co visit Villa Park to take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa

Pep Guardiola is hoping his resurgent Manchester City side can remain in the fight for the Premier League title after a revival in form over the last few weeks. 

City are unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions, with their latest result seeing them beat Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday. 

This turnaround in form follows a stuttering start to the campaign, where early defeats to Tottenham and Brighton had questions surrounding their credentials of challenging the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal for the Premier League crown. 

But ahead of a trip to Villa Park this weekend, Guardiola believes his team have showcased they have what it takes to reclaim the top-flight title. 

"In the first two, three games we were done, and now it looks like Liverpool are done," Guardiola told reporters. 

"I'll tell you that we will be back. I've said many times that the pundits, the specialists, the former footballers know what's going to happen after five games. I'm not able to do that.

"Ten, 15 games to know what's going on. Liverpool and Arsenal are there, someone else will be there and, hopefully, we can be there."

Guardiola did, however, insist that should his team be successful this term, they must continue to find consistency across the duration of games. 

"We have good momentum but not the consistency for 90," Guardiola added. "We are starting to understand opponents and what we want to do. Our mentality and our body language are in the right spot, and it will make us stable.

"[We need to] play better during 95 minutes. We play well, but we need to play better."

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have enjoyed their own recent streak of good form, though that was put to an end in a shock midweek defeat to Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League. 

Indeed, the Villans suffered their first defeat in nine games across all competitions (W5 D3), having come into Thursday's match on a five-match winning streak.

It was also their first defeat against a Dutch side in Europe, though Emery remained optimistic about getting back on track in the Premier League, where they sit in 11th place. 

"They had motivation, and their goal helped them to feel stronger. The second goal we conceded we have to try to avoid," Emery said.

"The first goal was through a set piece. Second half, we dominated; we conceded a few chances, but they were clinical. They deserved it.

"Europe helped us a lot to come back after our bad start, and now it's cut our good moment. We have to keep going and moving forward."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa – Emiliano Buendia

After missing a penalty in their defeat in Europe, Emiliano Buendia will be keen to make amends against City in the Premier League after a fine start to the campaign. 

No player in the top-flight this season has more goals and assists combined as a substitute than the Argentine (two goals, one assist). 

Buendia is also looking to score in consecutive Premier League appearances for the very first time.

Manchester City – Erling Haaland

Who else but Erling Haaland? The City superstar has netted in each of his last five away Premier League appearances for Guardiola's side. 

The only player to score in more consecutive away games for City is Sergio Aguero between March and August 2017 (seven in a row).

Man City have also scored seven away Premier League goals in 2025-26, with Haaland scoring five of those, netting in all four away games.

The only players to score in their team's first five away matches of a season are Thierry Henry in 2001-02 for Arsenal, Mohamed Salah in 2021-22 for Liverpool and Jarrod Bowen in 2023-24 for West Ham.

Pep Guardiola Confident Resurgent Man City Will Be Involved In Title Race
Erling Haaland's efforts in front of goal this season Photo: Opta
info_icon

MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER CITY WIN

Villa have won their last two home league games against Guardiola's side, last winning more consecutively between 1960 and 1975, when they won five in a row. 

And after a five-game winless stretch to start the Premier League this season (D3 L2), the Villans have since won each of their last three games. The only team in top-flight history to have a five-game winless start then win their next four games was Preston North End in 1936-37.

Villa have also won their last two top-flight games when they have conceded the first goal, beating Fulham 3-1 and Spurs 2-1. Since Emery's first game with the Villans in November 2022, only Guardiola (14) has more such wins after conceding first than his compatriot (11).

City have, however, won 31 games and scored 101 goals against Villa in the Premier League – only against Newcastle United (32 wins, 106 goals) have they done so more.

The Citizens have also won more points in the Premier League than any other side since the start of April (39 – W12 D3 L2). They have only conceded the first goal in two games in that time, while they have opened the scoring in their last six games, their best run since a run of eight between April and August 2024.

And they have also been solid at the back. Since their 5-1 defeat at Arsenal in February, City have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than any other side (12), while only the Gunners can match City for goals conceded per game (both 15 in 22 games, 0.7).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Aston Villa – 31.9%

Draw – 25.4%

Manchester City – 42.7%

