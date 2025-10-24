Aston Villa Vs Man City Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Where To Watch Live In India? Check Head-To-Head

Aston Villa welcome Manchester City at Villa Park for matchday 9 of the English Premier League 2025/26 season
An in-form Manchester City are set to visit Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in matchday 9 of the English Premier League. The Cityzens are unbeaten in all of their last 5 matches top-flight matches with their most recent defeat coming away against Brighton back in August.
Since that 2-1 defeat at the Amex, Pep Guardiola's side have made drastic improvements. They went on to defeat Manchester United, Burnley, Brentford and Everton, scoring 11 goals on the way. Their only draw (since August 21) in the league came against Arsenal last month when Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 93rd minute to draw 1-1 at the Emirates on matchday 5.
Manchester City, who had a dramatic end to the previous Premier League season, are placed 2nd below leaders Arsenal with only 3 points separating the two sides.
Unai Emery's Aston Villa, on the other hand, have had a difficult start to their Premier league campaign. They have drawn thrice, lost 2 matches and won only 3 games. As a result, Villa sit 11th in the table with 12 points to their name.
The Villans will have a point to prove against Manchester City, especially after their shocking 2-1 loss against Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League last night. However, with Erling Haaland firing in all cylinders, it will surely be a difficult task.
Aston Villa Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26: Head-to-head
Matches - 183
Aston Villa Wins - 59
Manchester City Wins - 82
Draws - 42
Aston Villa Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the Aston Villa Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
Villa Park will host the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City on October 26th, Sunday from 7:30PM (IST) onwards.
Aston Villa Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?
Aston Villa Vs Manchester City can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.