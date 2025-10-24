Aston Villa Vs Man City Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Where To Watch Live In India? Check Head-To-Head

Since that 2-1 defeat at the Amex, Pep Guardiola's side have made drastic improvements. They went on to defeat Manchester United, Burnley, Brentford and Everton, scoring 11 goals on the way. Their only draw (since August 21) in the league came against Arsenal last month when Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 93rd minute to draw 1-1 at the Emirates on matchday 5.