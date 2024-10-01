Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers

Tottenham piled the pressure on Erik ten Hag as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, where Bruno Fernandes was sent off.
Spurs generated a huge expected goals (xG) figure of 4.59 on Sunday – the third-highest United have allowed a Premier League opponent since such records began in 2009.
Only versus Arsenal in December 2017 (a 3-1 win) and against Manchester City in October 2011 (a 6-1 loss at Old Trafford), have United given up a greater quality of chances in a Premier League match, so it is fair to say Spurs were deserving victors.
But, was that the case across the board this weekend? Who were the unlucky, and lucky, teams?
Lucky winners: Everton
Everton claimed their first victory of the season on Saturday, as Dwight McNeil scored a quickfire second-half double to propel the Toffees to a 2-1 comeback defeat of Crystal Palace.
Marc Guehi had nudged in from an early set-piece for Palace, but Oliver Glasner's team - who remain winless - were undone by some McNeil magic.
The former Burnley man curled a sumptuous long-range equaliser home in the 47th minute, with his strike coming from an xG value of just 0.02. McNeil then lashed home a second from close range, though those efforts were two of only eight shots the hosts managed at Goodison Park.
Indeed, Sean Dyche's team accumulated just 0.89 xG, so based on the quality of opportunities they created, it's fair to say they were fortunate to win, especially when factoring in Palace's 17 shots and 0.95 xG - essentially, it should probably have finished 1-1.
Lucky winners: Brentford
The Bees did not take all three points against West Ham, but they were arguably lucky to get a point from a match that finished 1-1.
Not that West Ham were by any means brilliant, but Brentford only mustered 0.37 xG throughout the contest on Saturday.
Indeed, they took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo's acrobatic attempt in the first minute. Brentford are the first team in Premier League history to score in the opening 60 seconds in three successive matches.
Tomas Soucek equalised for West Ham, who finished with 0.99 xG and had 18 shots to Brentford's eight, so the Hammers can consider themselves a bit unfortunate not to come away as 1-0 victors.
Unlucky loser: Nicolas Jackson
Jackson did not have a bad day by any means as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2 at Stamford Bridge, as Cole Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in a first half.
Yet Jackson should really have got in on the act. He had a shot cleared off the line in the second half, and overall accumulated 1.37 xG, which ranked as the third-highest total for any player across the Premier League over Saturday and Sunday's matches.
Jackson had five shots, getting two of those on target, but ultimately could not add his name to the scoresheet.