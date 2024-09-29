Football

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham, EPL: Spurs Pile More Misery On Ten Hag With Rout

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur rose to eighth in the Premier League with 10 points, while Manchester United slipped to 12th after the loss

Brennan Johnson
Tottenham goalscorer, Brennan Johnson
info_icon

Tottenham claimed a dominant win at Old Trafford to pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag, as they beat 10-man Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday. (More Football News)

Micky van de Ven opened up United's defence with an excellent run to set up Brennan Johnson with just three minutes on the clock, and it never got better for United from then on.

Alejandro Garnacho struck the post before Bruno Fernandes received a straight red card in the 42nd minute for a late tackle on James Maddison, giving United a mountain to climb.

It was a challenge they were unable to overcome, with Spurs capitalising on their numerical advantage early in the second half through Dejan Kulusevski before Dominic Solanke tapped home a third, and it could have been more, if not for some big Andre Onana saves.

Ange Postecoglou's side rise to eighth with 10 points, while United slip to 12th, behind Brentford on goal difference.

Data Debrief: Spurs run riot

It has been a tough start to the season for United, who have only scored one Premier League goal at Old Trafford so far this season, with that coming in their opener against Fulham.

Fernandes' sending-off did not help matters, as he became the fourth United captain to be sent off in the competition at Old Trafford, receiving his first red card since joining the club (242 appearances). 

While the hosts may have been poor, it should not take anything away from Spurs. They accumulated a huge 4.67 expected goals from their 24 shots, with 10 of those on target.

They also had nine big chances, the joint-most ever created in a Premier League game after Arsenal v Fulham in January 2019. They scored two of the six they had in the second half as they cruised to their first away win in the competition this season. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs West Indies Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: IND-W Beat WI-W By 20 Runs
  2. Zim Afro T10 Season Two: Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers Edge Cape Town Samp Army, Lift Title
  3. AUS Vs ENG, 5th ODI: Australia Clinch Series Win Over England After Just Beating Bristol Rain
  4. IND-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC Warm-Ups: Pooja Vastrakar Strikes Thrice As India Secure 20-Run Victory
  5. Nepal Vs Oman Toss Update, Canada T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham, EPL: Spurs Pile More Misery On Ten Hag With Rout
  2. NorthEast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: NEUFC-KBFC Play Out Hard-Fought Guwahati Draw
  3. Ipswich Town 2-2 Aston Villa, EPL: Liam Delap's Brace Earns Tractor Boys A Point
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25: Noah Sadaoui's Equaliser Earns Kerala Blasters A Point Against NEUFC
  5. Celta Vigo 1-1 Girona, La Liga: Aspas Scores Late As Visitors' Winless Run Continues
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Floods: CM Mamata Calls Situation 'Alarming', Claims No Help Received From Centre
  2. 'Bihar Run By Bureaucrats': Prashant Kishor Slams CM Nitish Kumar Ahead Of His Party Launch
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 9 Killed After Passenger Bus Rams Into Truck In Maihar; 20 Others Injured
  4. PM Modi Gets Emotional As 'Mann Ki Baat' Is Set To Complete 10 Years
  5. The AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) And The Waqf  Worries 
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. Israeli Military Says Dozens Of Aircrafts Attacked Houthi Targets In Yemen
  2. How Israel Used Bunker-Buster Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader
  3. Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'
  4. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
  5. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs