Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham, EPL: Spurs Pile More Misery On Ten Hag With Rout

Tottenham claimed a dominant win at Old Trafford to pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag, as they beat 10-man Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday. (More Football News)
Micky van de Ven opened up United's defence with an excellent run to set up Brennan Johnson with just three minutes on the clock, and it never got better for United from then on.
Alejandro Garnacho struck the post before Bruno Fernandes received a straight red card in the 42nd minute for a late tackle on James Maddison, giving United a mountain to climb.
It was a challenge they were unable to overcome, with Spurs capitalising on their numerical advantage early in the second half through Dejan Kulusevski before Dominic Solanke tapped home a third, and it could have been more, if not for some big Andre Onana saves.
Ange Postecoglou's side rise to eighth with 10 points, while United slip to 12th, behind Brentford on goal difference.
Data Debrief: Spurs run riot
It has been a tough start to the season for United, who have only scored one Premier League goal at Old Trafford so far this season, with that coming in their opener against Fulham.
Fernandes' sending-off did not help matters, as he became the fourth United captain to be sent off in the competition at Old Trafford, receiving his first red card since joining the club (242 appearances).
While the hosts may have been poor, it should not take anything away from Spurs. They accumulated a huge 4.67 expected goals from their 24 shots, with 10 of those on target.
They also had nine big chances, the joint-most ever created in a Premier League game after Arsenal v Fulham in January 2019. They scored two of the six they had in the second half as they cruised to their first away win in the competition this season.