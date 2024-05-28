Football

Pep Guardiola: City Boss Expected To Leave PL Champs As Club Looks For Successor - Report

Despite City clinching their fourth Premier League title in a row, reports suggest that the Spanish coach won't be staying put at the Etihad

File
Man City Boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly on his way out post next season. Photo: File
info_icon

Manchester City won the 2023-24 English Premier League title for the fourth time as they toppled fellow rival, Arsenal to clinch the numero uno spot in the league standings. (More Football News)

The mastermind behind this is none other than Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola and what comes as a surprise, the former Barcelona boss is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium next season after joining from Bayern Munich in 2016.

City are a force to reckon with as they won six PL titles under his managerial reign in the last seven seasons. As per a report in the Daily Mail, Guardiola will leave Etihad next season when his current contract with City expires at the end of 2024-25 season.

Xavi and Pep Guardiola. - null
Barcelona Sack Xavi: 'In Our Job, You Have To Win', Says Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

BY Stats Perform

The report stated that City hierarchy wanted Guardiola to stay for a longer period of time but the former opted to walk away from the managerial role. The decision has opted for the management to start on a succession plan after their surprise loss at the hands of Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Recently, Guardiola had admitted that he was 'closer to leave than staying' at City but the fans and players can breath easy as the Spanish coach will be on the touchline next season.

Guardiola promised the fans of Manchester City that they will bounce back post the defeat against United in the FA Cup final. He said, "We will be back next season," Guardiola said. “The FA Cup, we will take it.”

"Even myself, I couldn't expect to stay here eight years but everything goes well. Step-by-step we are here. It looks routine but it's not routine," added Guardiola.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress