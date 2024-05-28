Manchester City won the 2023-24 English Premier League title for the fourth time as they toppled fellow rival, Arsenal to clinch the numero uno spot in the league standings. (More Football News)
The mastermind behind this is none other than Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola and what comes as a surprise, the former Barcelona boss is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium next season after joining from Bayern Munich in 2016.
City are a force to reckon with as they won six PL titles under his managerial reign in the last seven seasons. As per a report in the Daily Mail, Guardiola will leave Etihad next season when his current contract with City expires at the end of 2024-25 season.
The report stated that City hierarchy wanted Guardiola to stay for a longer period of time but the former opted to walk away from the managerial role. The decision has opted for the management to start on a succession plan after their surprise loss at the hands of Manchester United in the FA Cup final.
Recently, Guardiola had admitted that he was 'closer to leave than staying' at City but the fans and players can breath easy as the Spanish coach will be on the touchline next season.
Guardiola promised the fans of Manchester City that they will bounce back post the defeat against United in the FA Cup final. He said, "We will be back next season," Guardiola said. “The FA Cup, we will take it.”
"Even myself, I couldn't expect to stay here eight years but everything goes well. Step-by-step we are here. It looks routine but it's not routine," added Guardiola.