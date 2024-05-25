Football

Barcelona Sack Xavi: 'In Our Job, You Have To Win', Says Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Barcelona decided to dismiss Xavi Hernandez as manager, just 30 days after convincing him to stay on, following his initial intention to leave in January

Xavi and Pep Guardiola.


Pep Guardiola said "in our job, you have to win" when he was asked about Xavi's dismissal by Barcelona. (More Football News)

Barca confirmed on Friday that Xavi had been dismissed, and would not take charge of the club next season.

Xavi's final game in charge of the Blaugrana is set to come on Sunday, when Barca face Sevilla.




BY Gaurav Thakur

Barca's decision comes just 30 days after Xavi announced he had decided to stay on, having initially expressed his intention to leave back in January.

Xavi was a key player for Guardiola during his successful stint as Barcelona coach, and the Manchester City boss was asked about his old club's decision.

"What can I say? It's always not good news because something didn't work, one club sacking the manager. [The] reasons [for] what happened, I don't know," Guardiola said ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

"We spoke today at breakfast [about manager sackings]. Normally [managers] move a lot.

"In our job, you have to win otherwise you're in a dangerous position. No matter [if you're] new or old, you have to win, do a good job and be good with many things, otherwise it happens."

Sevilla coach Quique Sanchez Flores, who will leave his post after Sunday's meeting with Barca, was rather more scathing of the Blaugrana, however.




BY Stats Perform

"I shouldn't say this, but how badly Barcelona treats its legends. What a bad streak," Flores said.

"With [Ronald] Koeman, with [Lionel] Messi, with Xavi now, how bad. I wish clubs treated their legends well. That would be fantastic.

"That is a legacy of connection from the managers to the fans. This connects a lot, treating legends well.

"Xavi is a legend of the club. He won the league last season and football has a short memory. He was questioned this year from the first minute. I have doubts that the criticism about him is correct.

"Xavi has experienced many things as a player and has done a good job as a coach. I'll give him a huge hug, we'll talk."

Barcelona are expected to appoint former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Hansi Flick as Xavi's successor.

