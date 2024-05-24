Football

Xavi Hernandez Sacked By Barcelona After Trophyless Season; Hansi Flick Likely Successor

Last month, after Xavi had confirmed his exit at the end of this season, the Spaniard had reached a deal with the club's president to remain on board for one more season

Xavi Hernandez, X Photo
Xavi Hernandez sacked Photo: X/@FCBarcelona
info_icon

Barcelona have confirmed the sacking of manager Xavi Hernandez on Friday, one day before the end of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Xavi, 44, will take charge of the Catalan giants for the final time on Sunday in their home match against Sevilla. (More Football News)

Hansi Flick, the former Bayern Munich and Germany coach, is expected to be the successor of Xavi at the Spanish club.

Often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the midfield maestro from Terrassa became Barca's head coach in November 2021, and completed a La Liga-Spanish Cup the following season.

Xavi has been sacked by Barcelona. - null
Barcelona U-Turn: Month After Agreeing To Stay, Xavi Sacked Ahead Of Season Finale

BY Stats Perform

But his position has effectively been rendered untenable following a trophy-less 2023-24 season.

The Spanish giants could not defend their La Liga title in the ongoing season and were knocked out by PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals. Their Copa Del Rey campaign also ended in the quarterfinal after a loss to eventual champions Athletic Bilbao.

In the Spanish Super Cup final, Xavi's men were totally outplayed in a 1-4 drubbing against Real Madrid.

During his eventful stint, Xavi oversaw 141 games as Barcelona boss, winning 89 (at 63%) and losing 29.

The decision was taken after a meeting involving Barcelona president Joan Laporta and other important figures of the club.

Barcelona manager, Xavi - null
Barcelona 3-0 Rayo Vallecano: Xavi Unhappy With Fans Booing Club President Laporta

BY Stats Perform

Last month, after Xavi had confirmed his exit at the end of this season, the Spaniard had reached a deal with the club's president to remain on board for one more season.

On Friday, however, he was dismissed.

A statement on the club's official website stated: "The president, Joan Laporta, announced this afternoon to Xavi that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season. 

"The meeting took place at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and the sports vice-president, Rafa Yuste, and the sports director, Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco, as well as Xavi's assistants, Oscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre, were present.


"Barcelona would like to thank Xavi for his work as a coach, which adds to an unparalleled career as a player and captain of the team, and wishes him all the luck in the world."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Has Accepted Excise Policy Case Is Wrong, All Arrested Should Be Released: Kejriwal
  2. MEA Sends Show-Cause Notice To Prajwal Revanna, Asks Why His Diplomatic Passport Should Not Be Cancelled
  3. Water Stock In Maharashtra Dams Dips To 23 Pc; Over 3,600 Tankers Pressed Into Service
  4. College Student Hangs Self In Hostel Room In Jaipur
  5. Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Examination Result Announced
Entertainment News
  1. 'Manjummel Boys' Producer Respond To Ilaiyaraaja's Legal Notice For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
  2. 'Atlas' On Netflix Movie Review: Even Jennifer Lopez's Strong Performance Couldn't Save This Poorly-Scripted Adventure
  3. Cannes 2024: 'All We Imagine As Light's Kani Kusruti Shows Solidarity For Palestine With Her Watermelon Shaped Bag
  4. Akshay Kumar looks back at his 'Bloody 10' childhood group: 'Humne danga macha ke rakha'
  5. Ahead Of LS Polls In Delhi, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals Won The Toss And Decided To Bowl
  2. Xavi Hernandez Sacked By Barcelona After Trophyless Season; Hansi Flick Likely Successor
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  4. Barcelona U-Turn: Month After Agreeing To Stay, Xavi Sacked Ahead Of Season Finale
  5. IPL 2024: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Fit Enough To Play One More Season, Believes Mohammad Kaif
World News
  1. ICJ Latest: Top Court Orders Israel To Halt Rafah Offensive
  2. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  3. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  4. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  5. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM