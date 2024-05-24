Xavi Hernandez Sacked By Barcelona After Trophyless Season; Hansi Flick Likely Successor

Barcelona have confirmed the sacking of manager Xavi Hernandez on Friday, one day before the end of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Xavi, 44, will take charge of the Catalan giants for the final time on Sunday in their home match against Sevilla. (More Football News)
Hansi Flick, the former Bayern Munich and Germany coach, is expected to be the successor of Xavi at the Spanish club.
Often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the midfield maestro from Terrassa became Barca's head coach in November 2021, and completed a La Liga-Spanish Cup the following season.
But his position has effectively been rendered untenable following a trophy-less 2023-24 season.
The Spanish giants could not defend their La Liga title in the ongoing season and were knocked out by PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals. Their Copa Del Rey campaign also ended in the quarterfinal after a loss to eventual champions Athletic Bilbao.
In the Spanish Super Cup final, Xavi's men were totally outplayed in a 1-4 drubbing against Real Madrid.
During his eventful stint, Xavi oversaw 141 games as Barcelona boss, winning 89 (at 63%) and losing 29.
The decision was taken after a meeting involving Barcelona president Joan Laporta and other important figures of the club.
Last month, after Xavi had confirmed his exit at the end of this season, the Spaniard had reached a deal with the club's president to remain on board for one more season.
On Friday, however, he was dismissed.
A statement on the club's official website stated: "The president, Joan Laporta, announced this afternoon to Xavi that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season.
"The meeting took place at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and the sports vice-president, Rafa Yuste, and the sports director, Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco, as well as Xavi's assistants, Oscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre, were present.
"Barcelona would like to thank Xavi for his work as a coach, which adds to an unparalleled career as a player and captain of the team, and wishes him all the luck in the world."