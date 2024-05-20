Football

Barcelona 3-0 Rayo Vallecano: Xavi Unhappy With Fans Booing Club President Laporta

A meeting between Xavi and Laporta is reportedly set for the end of the season, and the manager has dismissed claims that he has a bad relationship with the president

Barcelona manager, Xavi
info_icon

Xavi criticised some of the Barcelona fans for booing and negative chants towards club president Joan Laporta during their 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. (More Football News)

Barcelona sealed second place in LaLiga with the victory, also guaranteeing a place in the Spanish Super Cup at the start of 2025.

However, speculation about Xavi’s future continues to dominate the headlines around the club, with reports suggesting the Spaniard could be sacked despite committing a U-turn to stay at the club after announcing his departure.

During the game, Xavi received a standing ovation, while some of the fans were heard opposing Laporta.

"On the one hand, I want to thank the people for being with me on a personal level," Xavi said. "But I don't like it when they point to a person, whether it's the president or a player. We need unity. It's a nasty situation that I don't like."

A meeting between Xavi and Laporta is reportedly set for the end of the season, and the manager has dismissed claims that he has a bad relationship with the president.

"We have enough trust so far and a friendly relationship to talk about it [his future]," Xavi said.

"I understand the whole mess, but I haven't been informed [about being fired]. The confidence hasn't changed, I think. If it changes, we will inform you.

"I continue with the maximum ambition, absolutely nothing has changed about mine. I want to start next season with the utmost enthusiasm.

"The president has always been honest, and I'm sure he will continue to be so when we see each other."

