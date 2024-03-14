Paris Saint-Germain eased into the semi-final of the Coupe de France as Kylian Mbappe’s goal helped Luis Enrique’s side to a 3-1 win over Nice. (More Football News)
Coming off the back of three consecutive Ligue 1 draws that had seen their lead at the top of the table cut to 10 points, PSG maintained their bid to win three trophies this season as they comfortably dispatched Francesco Farioli’s team at the Parc de Princes.
Mbappe struck after just 14 minutes to give the home side the lead.
Ousmane Dembele’s cross from the right took a deflection and landed at the striker’s feet, and after playing a one-two with Fabian Ruiz he burst beyond Jean-Clair Todibo and on the stretch poked the ball between goalkeeper Marcin Bulka’s legs from close range.
Ruiz made it two just past the half-hour mark, taking advantage of confusion in the visitors’ defence.
Todibo played a ball back to Bulka but the former PSG keeper was promptly put under pressure by Dembele.
As he sought to clear his lines, his kick deflected into the path of Dembele, who cushioned it down and played it to Ruiz who finished into an empty goal with Bulka stranded.
Gaetan Laborde pulled one back to restore interest in the tie for Nice, Jeremie Boga setting off on a weaving run down the left and advancing on goal, stopped only by an intervention by Lucas Beraldo.
However, his clearance made it only as far as Laborde, who hit it past Gianluigi Donnarumma on the half-volley to restore Champions League-chasing Nice’s hopes of progressing.
It proved only a temporary blip for Enrique’s team, and on the hour mark Beraldo headed past Bulka to make it 3-1.
Lee Kang-in collected a short corner and whipped a ball into the box, seeing his cross taken only just off the head of Goncalo Ramos by a glancing clearance from Dante.
His interception made it only as far as Beraldo, who reached it with his head to turn it into the bottom corner and keep PSG on course for a domestic double.
Things could have got better for the home side had Mbappe not struck a post in search of his second goal, and Lee also came close to making it four when his free-kick was turned onto the crossbar by a diving save from Bulka.
PSG move on to face Rennes on April 3 for a place in the final.