Dorival Junior labelled Vinicius Junior's display against Paraguay as "almost perfect" after the Real Madrid star scored twice in a 4-1 victory for Brazil. (More Football News)
Vinicius' first-half double, along with efforts from Savinho and Lucas Paqueta, sealed an emphatic win for the Selecao, who bounced back from a disappointing 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in their first Copa America match.
The 23-year-old had three shots and accumulated 0.81 expected goals (xG), while attempting 17 dribbles, the second-most by a Brazilian player at the Copa America since Opta began collecting such data in 2011, after Neymar (19 against Peru in 2015).
"Today he played a very important role," Dorival said of Vinicius, who became the first Brazil player to net a first-half double in a Copa America group-stage match since Philippe Coutinho against Haiti in 2016.
"He played an almost perfect match, he created very good situations and opportunities. He was dynamic, very effective and straightforward and direct.
"He played well with other players and teamed up nicely, he has great capacity."
Brazil sit second in Group D on four points, two behind Colombia, who booked their progress to the quarter-finals by defeating Costa Rica 3-0 in Friday's other game.
Colombia, who are on a 25-game unbeaten streak, are Brazil's next opponents, with the Selecao requiring a victory to claim top spot.
"I think that we'll have a match of a very high level, with players that know each other, that usually play against each other," Dorival added.
"I have no doubts that Brazil will perform at the highest level, and I expect that it will be better than these two first matches."
Paraguay, on the other hand, are now out of the competition, having suffered their first Copa America loss to Brazil since 2001.
BrazIl ended the match having amassed 3.86 xG, though Paraguay coach Daniel Garnero felt his team were in it until Savinho put the nine-time Copa America champions 2-0 up in the 43rd minute, becoming the third youngest player to score for Brazil in the competition in the 21st century, after Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa.
"In particular the first half, up to the 40 minutes, it was very even," Garnero told reporters, having seen his team force Brazil shot-stopper Alisson into five saves, the most by a Brazilian goalkeeper in a Copa America match since detailed data began being recorded in 2011.
"I think we created some opportunities. Unfortunately, in the three minutes we got a bit distracted and they scored two goals that made a great difference in the result. And Vinicius is an elite player, no doubt about it."