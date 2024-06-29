Football

PAR Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Dorival Lauds Vinicius' Near Perfect Display After Paraguay Humbling

Dorival Junior labelled Vinicius Junior's display against Paraguay as "almost perfect" after the Real Madrid star scored twice in a 4-1 victory for Brazil

Vinicius scored twice against Paraguay
info_icon

Dorival Junior labelled Vinicius Junior's display against Paraguay as "almost perfect" after the Real Madrid star scored twice in a 4-1 victory for Brazil. (More Football News)

Vinicius' first-half double, along with efforts from Savinho and Lucas Paqueta, sealed an emphatic win for the Selecao, who bounced back from a disappointing 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in their first Copa America match.

The 23-year-old had three shots and accumulated 0.81 expected goals (xG), while attempting 17 dribbles, the second-most by a Brazilian player at the Copa America since Opta began collecting such data in 2011, after Neymar (19 against Peru in 2015).

"Today he played a very important role," Dorival said of Vinicius, who became the first Brazil player to net a first-half double in a Copa America group-stage match since Philippe Coutinho against Haiti in 2016.

"He played an almost perfect match, he created very good situations and opportunities. He was dynamic, very effective and straightforward and direct.

"He played well with other players and teamed up nicely, he has great capacity."

Brazil sit second in Group D on four points, two behind Colombia, who booked their progress to the quarter-finals by defeating Costa Rica 3-0 in Friday's other game.

Colombia, who are on a 25-game unbeaten streak, are Brazil's next opponents, with the Selecao requiring a victory to claim top spot.

"I think that we'll have a match of a very high level, with players that know each other, that usually play against each other," Dorival added.

"I have no doubts that Brazil will perform at the highest level, and I expect that it will be better than these two first matches."

Paraguay, on the other hand, are now out of the competition, having suffered their first Copa America loss to Brazil since 2001.

BrazIl ended the match having amassed 3.86 xG, though Paraguay coach Daniel Garnero felt his team were in it until Savinho put the nine-time Copa America champions 2-0 up in the 43rd minute, becoming the third youngest player to score for Brazil in the competition in the 21st century, after Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa.

"In particular the first half, up to the 40 minutes, it was very even," Garnero told reporters, having seen his team force Brazil shot-stopper Alisson into five saves, the most by a Brazilian goalkeeper in a Copa America match since detailed data began being recorded in 2011.

"I think we created some opportunities. Unfortunately, in the three minutes we got a bit distracted and they scored two goals that made a great difference in the result. And Vinicius is an elite player, no doubt about it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  2. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In Delhi, Himachal Pradesh; Incessant Rain Triggers Landslides In Arunachal Pradesh
  3. ‘Preaches Consensus, Values Confrontation’: Sonia Gandhi's Fresh Attack On PM Modi
  4. 'Judges Not Deities But Servers Of People': CJI Chandrachud Speaks On 'Constitutional Morality' In Indian Judiciary
  5. JD(U) Meet: Party Appoints Sanjay Jha As Working President, Demands Special Category Status For Bihar
Entertainment News
  1. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
  2. Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns Rs 298.5 Crore Globally In Two Days
  3. Want To Re-Release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' When It Completes 25 Years, Says Karan Johar
  4. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion
  5. The Times Of India Announces Re-Launch Of TOIFA Awards With OTT Edition
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Will Weather Gods Play Spoilsport At Kensington Oval? Check Barbados Weather News
  2. Canada Vs Chile, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs CHI Group A Matchday 3
  3. PAR Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Dorival Lauds Vinicius' Near Perfect Display After Paraguay Humbling
  4. COL Vs CRC, Copa America 2024: Lorenzo Eases Rodriguez Injury Fears After Colombia's Group D Progression
  5. English Premier League: Chelsea Complete Signing Of Aston Villa Youngster Omari Kellyman
World News
  1. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  2. Sunita Williams Might Remain In Space For Months Before Homecoming | Here's Why
  3. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  4. ‘A Reality Show': US And Global Media Headlines On The Biden-Trump Debate
  5. Iran To Hold Runoff Presidential Election As Neither Reformist Pezeshkian Nor Hard-Liner Jalili Secure Outright Win
Latest Stories
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  5. NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities
  6. Delhi Rains: 2 Children Dead, Body Of 3 Workers Pulled From Rubble; Over 300 Waterlogging Complaints | Details Inside
  7. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  8. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'