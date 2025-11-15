Brazil Vs Senegal Highlights, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN; Selecao Notch Up Easy Win

Brazil vs Senegal Highlights, International Friendly: Catch the key updates from the BRA vs SEN match at Emirates Stadium on November 15, 2025, as it happened

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brazil Vs Senegal Highlights, International Friendly
Brazil Vs Senegal Highlights, International Friendly: Casemiro, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
First-half goals from Casemiro (35th minute) and Estevao (28th) propelled Brazil to a breezy 2-0 win over Senegal in their FIFA international friendly match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday (November 15, 2025). The Selecao thus got the tune-up they wanted, ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti’s side leaned on their creative midfield and wide attackers to control possession, and the manager experimented substantially once the team had a two-goal cushion. Catch the highlights and key updates from the BRA vs SEN football match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Brazil vs Senegal LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for Brazil's match against Sengal. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Match Details

Match- Brazil vs Senegal, International Friendly

Venue- Emirates Stadium, London

Date- November 15, 2025

Time- 9:30 PM IST

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Last Encounter 

Brazil and Senegal last match in 2023 in a memorable encounter where Senegal became the first team to beat Brazil (4-2) after coming back from behind.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off| BRA 0-0 SEN

National anthem done, handshakes done and match has kicked off. Both the teams are strong and fans are expecting a thriller at their hands as both team take field.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Brazil Playing XI| BRA 0-0 SEN

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Senegal Playing XI| BRA 0-0 SEN

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: 20` Brazil Coming Hard| BRA 0-0 SEN

Both teams are looking fully charged up, an intense match is on the cards as both the teams are riled up but Brazil is looking in a different mood today constantly attacking opportunities.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: 28` Estevao Scores For Brazil!| BRA 1-0 SEN

Goaaallll! Finally Brazil's relentless attack paid off and Estevao draws the first blood for Brazil. It was a loose ball and Estevao hops on it and beats the goalkeeper to score the first one for Brazil.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: 39` Brazil On A Roll| BRA 2-0 SEN

While Senegal was coping from the first goal, Brazil doubled down on it and scored netted another brilliant goal. Casemiro has gone wild as he and Rodrygo coordinate brilliantly to execute the goal for Brazil taking their lead to 2-0.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Half Time| BRA 2-0 SEN

It's half-time and Brazil lit up Emirates stadium with their sheer dominance. They are looking for full mood to avenge their 2023 loss, while there is too much to do for Chile in the 2nd half.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Second-Half Begins| BRA 2-0 SEN

The second-half comes to life as the whistle is finally blown. Brazil will look to continue to play aggressively and widen their lead whereas Senegal will be desperate to make a comeback and level score line.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN

Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly fouls Vinicius Junior in the 57th minute, which not only leads to a free-kick but also a yellow card. Nothing comes of it, however.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN

Gabriel Magalhaes gets injured and has to be subbed off in the 64th minute. Wesley comes in for him. Meanwhile, Joao Pedro also steps in for Brazil to replace Matheus Cunha.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN

Time now for Senegal to make a couple of substitutions. El Hadji Malick Diouf comes in for Antoine Mendy and Pathe Ciss replaces Pape Gueye in the 76th minute.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN

More changes for Brazil as Carlo Ancelotti experiments towards the end of the friendly, as one would expect. Luiz Henrique is in for goal-scorer Estevao and Lucas Paqueta replaces Rodrygo in the 83rd minute.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN

Idrissa Gueye fouls Alex Sandro in the 87th minute and goes into the book for it. Sandro gets a free-kick but Brazil do not make anything of it.

Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Full-Time Update

After three minutes of added time, the friendly draws to a close and Brazil win by a comfortable 2-0 margin, powered by goals from Casemiro and Estevao. The Selecao thus get the tune-up they wanted, ahead of next year's World Cup.

Published At:
