Brazil Vs Senegal Highlights, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN; Selecao Notch Up Easy Win

Brazil vs Senegal LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for Brazil's match against Sengal. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Match- Brazil vs Senegal, International Friendly
Venue- Emirates Stadium, London
Date- November 15, 2025
Time- 9:30 PM IST
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Last Encounter
Brazil and Senegal last match in 2023 in a memorable encounter where Senegal became the first team to beat Brazil (4-2) after coming back from behind.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off| BRA 0-0 SEN
National anthem done, handshakes done and match has kicked off. Both the teams are strong and fans are expecting a thriller at their hands as both team take field.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Brazil Playing XI| BRA 0-0 SEN
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Senegal Playing XI| BRA 0-0 SEN
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: 20` Brazil Coming Hard| BRA 0-0 SEN
Both teams are looking fully charged up, an intense match is on the cards as both the teams are riled up but Brazil is looking in a different mood today constantly attacking opportunities.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: 28` Estevao Scores For Brazil!| BRA 1-0 SEN
Goaaallll! Finally Brazil's relentless attack paid off and Estevao draws the first blood for Brazil. It was a loose ball and Estevao hops on it and beats the goalkeeper to score the first one for Brazil.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: 39` Brazil On A Roll| BRA 2-0 SEN
While Senegal was coping from the first goal, Brazil doubled down on it and scored netted another brilliant goal. Casemiro has gone wild as he and Rodrygo coordinate brilliantly to execute the goal for Brazil taking their lead to 2-0.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Half Time| BRA 2-0 SEN
It's half-time and Brazil lit up Emirates stadium with their sheer dominance. They are looking for full mood to avenge their 2023 loss, while there is too much to do for Chile in the 2nd half.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Second-Half Begins| BRA 2-0 SEN
The second-half comes to life as the whistle is finally blown. Brazil will look to continue to play aggressively and widen their lead whereas Senegal will be desperate to make a comeback and level score line.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN
Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly fouls Vinicius Junior in the 57th minute, which not only leads to a free-kick but also a yellow card. Nothing comes of it, however.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN
Gabriel Magalhaes gets injured and has to be subbed off in the 64th minute. Wesley comes in for him. Meanwhile, Joao Pedro also steps in for Brazil to replace Matheus Cunha.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN
Time now for Senegal to make a couple of substitutions. El Hadji Malick Diouf comes in for Antoine Mendy and Pathe Ciss replaces Pape Gueye in the 76th minute.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN
More changes for Brazil as Carlo Ancelotti experiments towards the end of the friendly, as one would expect. Luiz Henrique is in for goal-scorer Estevao and Lucas Paqueta replaces Rodrygo in the 83rd minute.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN
Idrissa Gueye fouls Alex Sandro in the 87th minute and goes into the book for it. Sandro gets a free-kick but Brazil do not make anything of it.
Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Full-Time Update
After three minutes of added time, the friendly draws to a close and Brazil win by a comfortable 2-0 margin, powered by goals from Casemiro and Estevao. The Selecao thus get the tune-up they wanted, ahead of next year's World Cup.