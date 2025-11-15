Brazil Vs Senegal Highlights, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN; Selecao Notch Up Easy Win

Brazil Vs Senegal Highlights, International Friendly: Casemiro, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

First-half goals from Casemiro (35th minute) and Estevao (28th) propelled Brazil to a breezy 2-0 win over Senegal in their FIFA international friendly match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday (November 15, 2025). The Selecao thus got the tune-up they wanted, ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti’s side leaned on their creative midfield and wide attackers to control possession, and the manager experimented substantially once the team had a two-goal cushion. Catch the highlights and key updates from the BRA vs SEN football match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Nov 2025, 08:25:27 pm IST Brazil vs Senegal LIVE Score: Welcome! Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for Brazil's match against Sengal. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

15 Nov 2025, 08:57:05 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Match Details Match- Brazil vs Senegal, International Friendly Venue- Emirates Stadium, London Date- November 15, 2025 Time- 9:30 PM IST

15 Nov 2025, 09:09:19 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Last Encounter Brazil and Senegal last match in 2023 in a memorable encounter where Senegal became the first team to beat Brazil (4-2) after coming back from behind.

15 Nov 2025, 09:49:14 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off| BRA 0-0 SEN National anthem done, handshakes done and match has kicked off. Both the teams are strong and fans are expecting a thriller at their hands as both team take field.

15 Nov 2025, 09:51:54 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Brazil Playing XI| BRA 0-0 SEN BRASIL DEFINIDO! 🇧🇷



Confira os 11 nomes escalados pelo Mister para enfrentar o Senegal neste sábado (15), às 13h (Brasília).



📺 TV GLOBO

🏟️ Emirates Stadium



VAMOS JUNTOS, VAMOS BRASIL! 🫵 pic.twitter.com/oY4gXrbzaq — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) November 15, 2025

15 Nov 2025, 09:57:14 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Senegal Playing XI| BRA 0-0 SEN 🚨OFFICIEL : Le XI du Sénégal 🇸🇳 qui affronte le Brésil 🇧🇷. 🔥🔥#BRASEN pic.twitter.com/NfHNBxl2fG — AFRII FOOT (@AfriiFoot) November 15, 2025

15 Nov 2025, 10:02:56 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: 20` Brazil Coming Hard| BRA 0-0 SEN Both teams are looking fully charged up, an intense match is on the cards as both the teams are riled up but Brazil is looking in a different mood today constantly attacking opportunities.

15 Nov 2025, 10:11:34 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: 28` Estevao Scores For Brazil!| BRA 1-0 SEN Goaaallll! Finally Brazil's relentless attack paid off and Estevao draws the first blood for Brazil. It was a loose ball and Estevao hops on it and beats the goalkeeper to score the first one for Brazil.

15 Nov 2025, 10:23:07 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: 39` Brazil On A Roll| BRA 2-0 SEN While Senegal was coping from the first goal, Brazil doubled down on it and scored netted another brilliant goal. Casemiro has gone wild as he and Rodrygo coordinate brilliantly to execute the goal for Brazil taking their lead to 2-0.

15 Nov 2025, 10:29:55 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Half Time| BRA 2-0 SEN It's half-time and Brazil lit up Emirates stadium with their sheer dominance. They are looking for full mood to avenge their 2023 loss, while there is too much to do for Chile in the 2nd half.

15 Nov 2025, 10:48:40 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Second-Half Begins| BRA 2-0 SEN The second-half comes to life as the whistle is finally blown. Brazil will look to continue to play aggressively and widen their lead whereas Senegal will be desperate to make a comeback and level score line.

15 Nov 2025, 11:01:19 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly fouls Vinicius Junior in the 57th minute, which not only leads to a free-kick but also a yellow card. Nothing comes of it, however.

15 Nov 2025, 11:06:40 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN Gabriel Magalhaes gets injured and has to be subbed off in the 64th minute. Wesley comes in for him. Meanwhile, Joao Pedro also steps in for Brazil to replace Matheus Cunha.

15 Nov 2025, 11:18:55 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN Time now for Senegal to make a couple of substitutions. El Hadji Malick Diouf comes in for Antoine Mendy and Pathe Ciss replaces Pape Gueye in the 76th minute.

15 Nov 2025, 11:25:27 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN More changes for Brazil as Carlo Ancelotti experiments towards the end of the friendly, as one would expect. Luiz Henrique is in for goal-scorer Estevao and Lucas Paqueta replaces Rodrygo in the 83rd minute.

15 Nov 2025, 11:29:53 pm IST Brazil Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BRA 2-0 SEN Idrissa Gueye fouls Alex Sandro in the 87th minute and goes into the book for it. Sandro gets a free-kick but Brazil do not make anything of it.