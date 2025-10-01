Pafos 1-5 Bayern Munich: Kane, Jackson, Olise Light Up Kolossi In UEFA Champions League Rout

Pafos Vs Bayern Munich Match Report: Bavarians extended their perfect UEFA Champions League 2025-26 start with a 5-1 win over Pafos, featuring standout performances from Harry Kane, Nicolas Jackson and Michael Olise

Pafos Vs Bayern Munich Match Report
Bayern trio Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Nicolas Jackson
  • Bayern Munich's attacking trio proved too much for Pafos

  • Bayern Munich scored four goals in the first 35 minutes

  • Munich's scoring streak extends to nine consecutive matches in Europe

Bayern Munich extended their perfect start to the season with a commanding 5-1 victory over Cypriot side Pafos on Tuesday.

Vincent Kompany's side got off to an electric start at Alphamega Stadium, racing away to a two-goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

After seeing an acrobatic bicycle kick denied by the post just minutes earlier, Harry Kane broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, finishing clinically from a tight angle at the edge of the six-yard box following a deft pass from Michael Olise.

Raphael Guerreiro doubled Bayern's lead just five minutes later, firing past Neofytos Michael from inside the box after a clever one-two play with Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegalese then added a goal of his own 11 minutes later, combining neatly with the fleet-footed Olise to fire home, before Kane scored again from a tight angle on the left side of the six-yard box to complete his double.

The Bavarians appeared to be in full control, but an event-laden first half ended with a moment of brilliance from Pafos' Mislav Orsic, who curled a stunning 25-yard strike into the top corner, past a helpless Manuel Neuer.

But any hopes of a Pafos comeback were extinguished midway through the second half as Olise added a goal of his own after Michael parried a Jackson shot straight into the Frenchman's path.

Jackson and Serge Gnabry were both denied by the post in stoppage time as Kompany's side ramped up the pressure in search of a sixth, eventually closing out a comfortable win on the road.

Data Debrief: Bayern cruise through in Kolossi

Bayern's emphatic victory was reflected in their commanding expected goals (xG) value of 4.24, while Pafos could only manage a meagre 0.37 xG in response.

The German side raced to a 4-0 lead within 35 minutes, marking only the third time a team has scored four goals in the opening 35 minutes of a Champions League away game, with Bayern responsible for all three instances (also the 30th minute vs Roma in October 2014 and 35th minute vs Viktoria Plzen in October 2022).

Kompany's side have now scored in nine consecutive Champions League matches, their longest scoring streak in the competition since another nine-game run between April and March 2023.

Bayern have also maintained their remarkable record against new Champions League opponents, winning 10 of their last 11 first-time encounters, the sole exception being a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last season.

