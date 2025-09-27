Football

Bayern Munich 4-0 Werder Bremen: Harry Kane Completes Record Century

Bayern Munich blanked Werder Bremen 4-0 in the Bundesliga to stretch their unbeaten run to five games in the league. Harry Kane scored twice and reached his 100th goal for the Bundesliga giants. Playing his 104th game for Bayern, Kane became the fastest man to 100 goals with a club in Europe's top-five leagues. He broke the record of 105 matches jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Harry Kane scores his side's second goal from a penalty during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Nicolas Jackson shoots during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Soccer: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro, left, and Bremen's Victor Boniface jumps for a header during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen
Bundesliga Soccer: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Harry Kane, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer Match: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bremen's goalkeeper Karl Hein makes a save during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Harry Kane, centre, fails to score during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen | Photo: PhotoAP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Dayot Upamecano, left, and Bremen's Cameron Puertas vie for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bremen's Romano Schmid fails to score from a free kick during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga 2025-26: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga 2025-26: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

