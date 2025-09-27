Football

Bayern Munich 4-0 Werder Bremen: Harry Kane Completes Record Century

Bayern Munich blanked Werder Bremen 4-0 in the Bundesliga to stretch their unbeaten run to five games in the league. Harry Kane scored twice and reached his 100th goal for the Bundesliga giants. Playing his 104th game for Bayern, Kane became the fastest man to 100 goals with a club in Europe's top-five leagues. He broke the record of 105 matches jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland