The sixth and final game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25's matchweek 3 pits NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) against Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) on Sunday (September 29) at 7:30pm IST. Watch the ISL football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)
The Blasters had pipped East Bengal FC by 2-1 in their previous match, whereas the Highlanders were at the receiving end of a 3-2 loss against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
NorthEast United have previously kept clean sheets at home, with a 3-0 win over Odisha FC and a 2-0 victory against the Blasters. But they have never managed to achieve three straight clean sheets at home in the ISL, making this an important opportunity for the hosts.
NorthEast United Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record
In their previous 20 encounters in the ISL, NorthEast United have won five matches, while Kerala Blasters have emerged victorious eight times, with seven matches ending in a draw.
NorthEast United Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, September 29 at 7:30pm IST at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Where will the NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.