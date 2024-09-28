Bengaluru FC thrashed heavyweight Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-0 in a dominant win in the Indian Super League at the Kanteerava stadium on Saturday. (Match Highlights | Football News)
Blues forward Edgar Mendez opened the scoring in the 9th minute which was quickly followed by Suresh Singh Wangjam in the 20th minute to send the home crowd into delirium.
The moment of the evening came when, Sunil Chhetri converted a spot-kick in the 51st minute to extend BFC's lead against the visitors. This was Chhetri’s 64th goal in the ISL as he overtook Bartholomew Ogbeche to become the league’s top scorer.
(More to follow)