Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: The Blues Lock Horns Against The Mariners At Sree Kanteerava Stadium

The two unbeaten teams in the ISL 2024/25 season so far, Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns in a blockbuster ISL clash on Saturday, with the two heavyweights of Indian club football looking to consolidate their positions in the pecking order. BFC are placed second in the standings currently, while Mohun Bagan are holding the fourth position. Catch the live scores and updates from the Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC match in the Indian Super League 2024-25, right here
The Blues have lost only once in their nine home games under the tutelage of Gerard Zaragoza, the only defeat coming in the form of a 0-4 reverse to Mohun Bagan SG last season.
Elsewhere, the Mariners have scored 43 goals from open play since the start of the previous season, which is the highest in the league and 25 more than Bengaluru FC (18) in that period.