Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: The Blues Lock Horns Against The Mariners At Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Bengaluru FC players celebrate a goal. X/@bengalurufc

The two unbeaten teams in the ISL 2024/25 season so far, Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns in a blockbuster ISL clash on Saturday, with the two heavyweights of Indian club football looking to consolidate their positions in the pecking order. BFC are placed second in the standings currently, while Mohun Bagan are holding the fourth position. Catch the live scores and updates from the Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC match in the Indian Super League 2024-25, right here

LIVE UPDATES