Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Red Miners Face Highlanders Test

Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: JFC Starting XI
Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: NEUFC Starting XI
Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: Recent Form
Jamshedpur FC: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L
NorthEast United FC: ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D
Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, Group B, Matchday 2
Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel
Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good afternoon, football fans! The first Super Cup match on offer today sees Jamshedpur go up against NorthEast United in Bambolim. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.