Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Red Miners Face Highlanders Test

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group B fixture in Bambolim on Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC live score AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group B Matchday 2
Jamshedpur FC players in action against FC Goa in the AIFF Super Cup 2025 on October 26, 2025. | Photo: X/JamshedpurFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group B clash between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Wednesday, October 29. Jamshedpur suffered a 0-2 loss against FC Goa in their opening match. NorthEast United, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw by Inter Kashi FC. Follow the live scores and updates from the Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: JFC Starting XI

Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: NEUFC Starting XI

Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: Recent Form

Jamshedpur FC: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L

NorthEast United FC: ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D

Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, Group B, Matchday 2

  • Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

  • Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

  • Time: 4:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel

Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good afternoon, football fans! The first Super Cup match on offer today sees Jamshedpur go up against NorthEast United in Bambolim. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
