Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Red Miners Face Highlanders Test

Jamshedpur FC players in action against FC Goa in the AIFF Super Cup 2025 on October 26, 2025. | Photo: X/JamshedpurFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group B clash between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Wednesday, October 29. Jamshedpur suffered a 0-2 loss against FC Goa in their opening match. NorthEast United, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw by Inter Kashi FC. Follow the live scores and updates from the Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Oct 2025, 03:37:35 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: JFC Starting XI #TeamNews - The Men of Steel are READY! 💪 Head Coach Steven Dias makes one key change with Lalriathpuia Chawngthu starting as we take on North East United FC! 🔥 Let's do this boys! 🔥



Watch #JFCNEU live on Indian Football's Youtube Channel 👉 https://t.co/QPSpvmq9tT pic.twitter.com/YLJnlsf301 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) October 29, 2025

29 Oct 2025, 03:34:09 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: NEUFC Starting XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by NorthEast United F.C. (@northeastunitedfc)

29 Oct 2025, 03:26:38 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: Recent Form Jamshedpur FC: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L NorthEast United FC: ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D

29 Oct 2025, 03:06:30 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, Group B, Matchday 2

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel