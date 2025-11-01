FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Gaurs Eye Win Against Highlanders

FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025 Updates: FC Goa are in Group B. Photo: X/FC Goa

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Already through to the semi-finals, defending champions FC Goa face NorthEast United in their final Group B clash at the Fatorda Stadium on November 1. With two dominant wins against Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi, the Gaurs have cruised through what was seen as a tough group. Head coach Manolo Marquez is expected to rotate his squad, giving youngsters a chance before their AFC Champions League 2 away clash against Al Nassr on November 5. NorthEast United, meanwhile, play for pride after drawing all their matches and missing out on qualification. Get FCG vs NEUFC live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Nov 2025, 05:59:18 pm IST FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Gaurs All Set 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧. 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭! 🧡⚽️#AIFFSuperCup #FCGNEU pic.twitter.com/NOiRwhTqm5 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2025

1 Nov 2025, 05:42:13 pm IST FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Streaming Info The FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Khel channel in India.