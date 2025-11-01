FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Gaurs Eye Win Against Highlanders
FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Catch play-by-play score and updates for Super Cup 2025 Group B Matchday 3 clash between FCG and NEUFC on Saturday, 1 November at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa
FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025 Updates: FC Goa are in Group B. Photo: X/FC Goa
FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Already through to the semi-finals, defending champions FC Goa face NorthEast United in their final Group B clash at the Fatorda Stadium on November 1. With two dominant wins against Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi, the Gaurs have cruised through what was seen as a tough group. Head coach Manolo Marquez is expected to rotate his squad, giving youngsters a chance before their AFC Champions League 2 away clash against Al Nassr on November 5. NorthEast United, meanwhile, play for pride after drawing all their matches and missing out on qualification. Get FCG vs NEUFC live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES
FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Gaurs All Set
FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Streaming Info
The FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Khel channel in India.
FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Good Evening!