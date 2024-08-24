Football

Lionel Messi: When Is The Argentine Coming Back From His Injury? Inter Miami Reveal Details

The 37-year-old Messi has been out with a right ankle injury since Argentina’s July 14 Copa America final win over Colombia

Lionel-Messi-Inter-Miami-AP-Photo
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, top right, sits with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, second from left, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Puebla. Photo: AP
info_icon

MLS side Inter Miami CF were in a shock once they knew their influential captain Lionel Messi will miss out on many of their side's games after getting injured at the Copa America 2024. (More Football News)

The former Barca and PSG star returned injured in his country's Copa America win over Colombia. Initially, there was a bit of optimism about Messi's return could be quick and could play in the League's Cup against Tigres.

But the Argentine's injury was such that he had to sit out of games and watch his team from the sidelines. Messi remained out since July 14, which is nearly a month and a half but now his side have revealed as to when the star player will return.

Messi has started with individual on-field training and could be ready to join Inter Miami on the field before the end of the MLS regular season, Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said on Friday.

Argentina's Lionel Messi will miss the next two World Cup qualifiers - (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
World Cup Qualifiers: Injured Messi Out Of Argentina Squad For Upcoming Chile, Colombia Fixtures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“He is not training with the group. But he is already out on the field and working with the physical trainers,” Martino said, “and he is evolving well. It was foreseeable that he would not be with Argentina because he is not yet in a position to play.”

Martino added, "There is a part of the injuries that have to do with the physical and there is a part of the injuries that has to do with the mental, so we have to overcome them both ways and I think that he is going through that process. He is feeling better and better. He has been working in the field for three or four days now. We cannot give time because we do not know and it would be speculating about something that may not be possible to do, but it is close." 

Martino added that there is no estimated date for Messi’s return, but it could come before the MLS playoffs, which begin in late October.

Miami, which is first in the Eastern Conference, can clinch a playoff spot with a win Saturday.

(With AP inputs)

