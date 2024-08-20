Lionel Messi will not be a part of Argentina’s next two World Cup qualifiers due to an ankle injury. (More Football News)
Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s head coach announced his 28-man squad on Monday, August 18, for the games against Chile on September 5 and Colombia on September 10.
The 37-year-old Messi is currently recovering from an injury to his right ankle. Angel Di Maria, who recently retired from international football after winning the Copa America, is also not on the list.
After six matches, Argentina lead the South American qualifying with 15 points to their name.
Argentina Squad
Goalkeepers: Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven), Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa).
Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germán Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Valentín Barco (Brighton).
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Guido Rodríguez (West Ham), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Ezequiel Fernández (Al Qadisiya), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Nico González (Fiorentina).
Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Matías Soulé (Roma), Giuliano Simeone, Julián Álvarez both (Atletico Madrid), Valentín Carboni (Olympique Marseille), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) and Valentín Castellanos (Lazio).