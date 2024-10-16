Football

Messi Drops Retirement Hint After Scoring Hat-Trick In Argentina's 6-0 Rout Of Bolivia

Lionel Messi has refused to give any indication of whether he plans to play at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the past, and for now, he is just enjoying his role in Lionel Scaloni's team

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi waves to fans during Argentina's big win over Bolivia.
Lionel Messi is determined to enjoy what could be his final few games with Argentina, having recorded five goal involvements in Tuesday's 6-0 rout of Bolivia. (More Football News)

Messi scored a hat-trick and provided assists for fellow forwards Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez as the world champions bounced back from a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in style.

The treble – his 10th in international football – took him level with Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the all-time charts, while he is the first player to register at least four goal involvements in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier since Luis Suarez in 2011 (four goals versus Chile).

Lionel Messi will hope to make the 2026 World Cup with Argentina. - null
Will Lionel Messi Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Charge? Here's Mario Kempes' Big Prediction

BY Stats Perform

Messi has refused to give any indication of whether he plans to play at the 2026 World Cup in the past, and for now, he is just enjoying his role in Lionel Scaloni's team.

"It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans," Messi said after the win. 

"It makes me emotional to listen to how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home."

Asked if he would continue for the remainder of this World Cup cycle, he said: "I didn't set any date or deadline about my future. 

"I'm just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these could be my last games.

"It's a joy to be present and appreciate this moment. Being surrounded by younger team-mates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again. 

"I find myself doing silly things because I feel so comfortable. As long as I maintain that feeling and can continue contributing to the team, I plan to be here enjoying it."

Argentina face Paraguay and Peru in their next set of qualifiers in November and already have a 10-point cushion to those outside the automatic qualification places.

