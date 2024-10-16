Football

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Hits Hat-Trick In Argentina's 6-0 Rout Of Bolivia

The top six teams in the region will secure automatic berths in the next World Cup. The seventh-place team, currently Bolivia, will play in an international playoff for a spot in the tournament in 2026

Argentinas Lionel Messi will miss the next two World Cup qualifiers
Argentina's Lionel Messi will miss the next two World Cup qualifiers (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
info_icon

A hat trick and two assists: Lionel Messi came back in style for Argentina in its 6-0 home win in a South American World Cup qualifying match. (More Football News)

Messi, who missed two rounds of the competition in October due to a right ankle injury, played from start to finish on Tuesday in front of raucous fans at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium, who chanted his name after he opened the scoring in the 19th minute.

Its archrival Brazil, whose coach Dorival Júnior was under pressure earlier this month, got some relief with a convincing performance in a 4-0 home win against Peru.

Argentina remained as leaders of the round-robin competition with 22 points after 10 matches, three points clear of second-place Colombia, who earlier beat Chile 4-0. Uruguay, which earlier had a goalless draw with Ecuador, and Brazil come next with 16 points.

The Uruguayans are in third position on goal difference. 

Ecuador and Paraguay follow, with 13 points each, but the Ecuadorians have one more win to take the fifth position.

Two more rounds of South American World Cup qualifying will be played in November.

Messi In Strong Form On Return

Messi's first goal came after a mistake by a Bolivian defender, who missed a pass and allowed the 37-year-old Messi to run freely and finish unchallenged in front of goalkeeper Billy Viscarra. Messi assisted on Lautaro Martínez's goal in the 42th minute and gave a decisive pass once again in added time on a goal by Julián Álvarez.

Argentina appeared to slow its pace after the break, but scored again with Thiago Almada in the 69th minute. The striker scored from close range after a low cross by Nahuel Molina.

Messi's show had two great finishing touches from the edge of the box, the first in the 84th and the second in the 86th minute.

"We enjoyed this, we are happy to be here playing in Argentina," said Messi, who once again refused to say whether he will play in the next World Cup in 2026.

"This could be one of the last (matches in front of the Argentinian crowd)."

Bolivia, which is seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 30 years, remains in contention with 12 points.

Brazil Reappears Under Junior

This month's rounds of South American qualifying were important for coach Dorival Júnior. His team was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the latest Copa America and was struggling against rivals it used to beat easily, such as Paraguay and Venezuela.

Júnior's chances of success seemed low in matches against Chile and Peru due to injuries affecting several of his starters; goalkeeper Alisson, defender Éder Militão and striker Vinicius Júnior were all out. But a last-minute win against the Chileans and a convincing display against the Peruvians will give the Brazil coach some relief.

Raphinha scored from the spot twice to put Brazil in front in Brasilia, the first in the 38th minute and the second in the 54th.

Substitute Andreas Pereira made more than 60,000 fans at the National Stadium gasp when he scored with a volley in the 71st minute. Another substitute, Luiz Henrique, scored for the second consecutive match for the national team with a classy shot from the edge of the box.

"These were two matches that we controlled well," Raphinha said. 

"We are far from perfection, but we are on the right track."

Chile In Last Place

Chile's loss to Colombia has placed the job of coach Ricardo Gareca at risk. Davinson Sánchez, Luis Díaz, Jhon Durán and Luis Sinistierra scored the goals for Colombia. Chile is in last place in the qualifying group with only five points.

Paraguay beat Venezuela 2-1 and moved into a qualifying position in the standings. Jon Aramburo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 25th minute, but striker Antonio Sarabia came off the bench to win it for the hosts with goals in the 59th and 74th minutes.

