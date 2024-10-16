Football

Spain 3-0 Serbia, UEFA Nations League: Morata Predicts Bright Future For 'Special' La Roja

Luis de la Fuente's Spain have now won 12 of their 15 matches in all competitions this year (D2, L1), equalling their most victories in a single calendar year since 2013. And they have confirmed their place in the Nations League quarter-finals

Alvaro Morata is excited for Spain's future after securing Nations League qualification.
Alvaro Morata expressed his excitement about the future of the Spanish national team after they confirmed their place in the Nations League quarter-finals on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Morata netted Spain's second goal in their 3-0 win over Serbia, having missed a penalty 11 minutes earlier, with Aymeric Laporte and Alex Baena also on target for La Roja. 

Luis de la Fuente's side have now won 12 of their 15 matches in all competitions this year (D2 L1), equalling their most victories in a single calendar year since 2013. 

Despite missing seven of their regular first-team players, including the likes of Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Dani Olmo, Spain made light work of Dragan Stojkovic's side in Cordoba.

And their latest victory has captain Morata looking forward to the future, with the Milan striker confident of building on their Euro 2024 success. 

"We are in another final stage of a major tournament and that is something to be proud of," captain Morata told Spanish public television TVE.

"It seems easy because we are always there in the final stages but sure it isn't so we have to understand how special it is and give it the proper value it has.

"We have several injured players, we missed them but we have to look at the positives that are young players stepping up.

"What we have created is special, and we have to keep going forward. Spain has an incredible future."

De la Fuente, however, was more measured in his assessment of proceedings. 

The Spain manager watched on as his side registered 30 shots, 10 of which were on target, ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.92. 

They also restricted Serbia to just one attempt throughout, though De la Fuente insisted he still wants to see improvements from his players.

"Blessed problem. God willing that it continues like this for a long time. When you have a lot of winning streaks you are closer to losing than winning," De la Fuente said. 

"We are not satisfied. This team is insatiable sportingly, it wants more and more. We do it with so much joy, we already enjoy it so much that it is difficult not to be like that.

"Let's try to see how far we go. When it is not achieved, one day it will not be achieved, because we will have to understand that this is how sport is.

"We will begin another cycle. Whoever wants to beat us will have to do very well."

