Football

Scotland 0-0 Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Tartan Army Deny Ronaldo And Co At Hampden Park

After scoring in each of Roberto Martinez’s first 12 competitive matches in charge of Portugal, the Selecao have since drawn a blank in four of their last seven matches under the Spaniard

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's 200th start for Portugal ultimately ended in disappointment.
info_icon

Scotland have their first point of their 2024-25 Nations League campaign, having held Portugal to a 0-0 draw at Hampden Park. (More Football News)

The match itself was not a great spectacle with limited chances either way, as Cristiano Ronaldo's 200th start for Portugal ultimately ending in disappointment. 

It was a performance of grit over style for Steve Clarke's side, though, who managed just three shots during the match.

Portugal came closest to finding the net, with Craig Gordon getting down expertly to stop Bruno Fernandes slotting home from a Rafael Leao cutback in the 87th minute.

Portugal's Diogo Dalot, left, and Nelson Semedo celebrate after Poland's Jan Bednarek scored own goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw. - AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Scores In Portugal's Win Over Poland; Spain Beat Denmark 1-0

BY Associated Press

The draw leaves Scotland bottom of Nations League Group A1, although their first point means the gap to third-placed Poland stays at three points ahead of the two meeting in the November international break.

Portugal, meanwhile, are top of the standings on 10 points and know a point from their remaining two games will seal their progression to the quarter-finals, after maintaining their three-point buffer to second-placed Croatia following their 3-3 draw with Poland.

Data Debrief: Scotland ruin Ronaldo's landmark appearance

After scoring in each of Roberto Martinez’s first 12 competitive matches in charge of Portugal, the Selecao have since drawn a blank in four of their last seven matches under the Spaniard.

Portugal attempted 715 passes tonight - their highest number in this Nations League campaign, with their 14 attempts the lowest they have managed in the competition this term, ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.52. 

Scotland, meanwhile, are now winless in their last 10 competitive matches (D4 L6), their longest-ever run without a competitive victory, though they managed to keep a clean sheet against a team above them in the FIFA rankings for the first time since a 2-0 win over Spain in 2023.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Semi-Finalists
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: KL Rahul Returns To Bengaluru For Third Time In Red-Ball Cricket
  3. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. Pro Cricket League Announces Fixtures For Season 1
  5. SL Vs WI, 2nd T20I: Debutant Wellalage Takes Centre Stage To Level Series For Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Spain 3-0 Serbia, UEFA Nations League: Morata Predicts Bright Future For 'Special' La Roja
  2. SCO 0-0 POR, UEFA Nations League: Portugal Lacked 'Magic' In Scotland Stalemate - Martinez
  3. Scotland 0-0 Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Tartan Army Deny Ronaldo And Co At Hampden Park
  4. Women's Super League: Arsenal Interim Coach 'Shocked' By News Of Eidevall's Departure
  5. Harry Kane Lauds 'Fantastic' Tuchel But Unaware Of Growing England Links
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K New Govt: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM Today; These Ministers Are Likely To Join His Cabinet
  2. Samsung Workers Call Off Strike After Extensive Meeting With Company, TN Govt | Explained
  3. 20 Kuki, Meitei MLAs Hold Meeting With MHA Officials In Delhi First Time Since 2023 Manipur Violence
  4. Ten Indian Flights Receive Bomb Threats In 48Hrs, Aviation Security On High Alert | Details
  5. 'Nonsense', 'Media Needs Introspection': EC Slams Exit Polls, Early Trends; Denies EVM Tampering
Entertainment News
  1. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  5. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Vows To Increase Attacks On Israel; US Issues Warning Over Gaza Aid | Latest
  2. Afghanistan: Taliban Bans Media From Publishing Images Of ‘All Living Beings’
  3. Europa Clipper: NASA's Dive Into The Ocean Of Jupiter's Moon | Things To Know
  4. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India After November
  5. Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
Latest Stories
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Urges Centre To Step In As Bengal Govt Fails To Follow Order; Cal HC Allows Protesters Carnival
  2. Punjab Panchayat Polls: Firing Reported Outside Two Polling Booths, Six Injured
  3. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Batter Chennai, Other Regions
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling On Nov 20, Counting Of Votes On Nov 23 | Full Schedule
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23
  6. ISSF Shooting World Cup Final Highlights: Sonam Uttam Maskar Shines With Silver While Others Falter
  7. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  8. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan