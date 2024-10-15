Football

Spain's Nico Williams Pledges To Fight Racism As Lifetime Goal

The Athletic Bilbao forward was subject to racial abuse away to Atletico Madrid last season, leading Spain's footballing authorities to force a partial closure of their south stand for two matches

Nico-Williams
Nico Williams points to his skin after scoring at Atletico Madrid last season
Nico Williams holds fighting against racism as his sole lifetime goal amid continued issues with such abuse in Spain. (More Football News)

The Athletic Bilbao forward was subject to racial abuse away to Atletico Madrid last season, leading Spain's footballing authorities to force a partial closure of their south stand for two matches.

Vinicius Junior has suffered similar targeting for Atletico's fierce rivals Real Madrid, with the Brazilian suggesting Spain should be stripped of the honour in hosting the 2030 World Cup unless progress is made.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has attempted numerous anti-racism measures in an effort to clamp down on the issue, while Spanish court made history by issuing the first criminal conviction for racial insults in a football stadium in June.

Williams will not be satisfied until the abuse is erased entirely, however, as the Spain winger – whose brother Inaki plays for Ghana and alongside him at club level – pledged to continue in the much-needed fight.

"My brother and I, as black people, have an important task in this life, which is the fight against racism," Williams said in an interview with Spanish media outlet El Mundo.

"It's my number one goal. As a public figure, in order to contribute to that fight, I cannot be sidetracked or become a freak and not have my feet on the ground."

The issues remain prevalent in Spain – a Mallorca fan was issued a 12-month suspended prison sentence for racially insulting Vinicius and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze in September. 

"I think that Spain is moving forward on the right path and we must continue like this. I am very happy to see that progress is being made," Williams added.

"There are always people who try to sell another image of immigrants, but they are a minority."

Williams attracted attention from Barcelona and a host of European giants after playing a decisive role in Spain's victory at Euro 2024. 

The 22-year-old believes his efforts with the national team embody a multicultural Spain, having been born in the country to Ghanaian parents, with his brother Inaki opting to play for his home country.

"It is important to make everyone aware that many people come to Spain to earn their bread, to try to achieve a future that they do not have in their countries and to give a better life to their children," he continued.

"My family did that journey. I am going to try to do everything in my power so that these people can have a better life."

