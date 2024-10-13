Football

Who Will Win The Ballon d'Or? Cafu And Dida Back Vinicius Junior

Vinicius was unable to inspire Brazil to glory at this year's Copa America, missing their quarter-final tie against Uruguay due to suspension, but has been in fine form for Real Madrid over the past 12 months

Vinicius Junior Ballon dOr
Vinicius Junior is in the running for the Ballon d'Or
info_icon

Vinicius Junior deserves to win this year's Ballon d'Or, in the opinion of two Brazil greats. (More Football News)

Cafu and Dida were part of the Brazil squad that won the World Cup in 2002.

Vinicius was unable to inspire Brazil to glory at this year's Copa America, missing their quarter-final tie against Uruguay due to suspension, but has been in fine form for Real Madrid over the past 12 months.

And with neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo involved in the voting, there will be a new winner of the Ballon d'Or for the first time since Luka Modric collected the 2018 award.

Vinicius is among the favourites, and Cafu feels the award should go to the Madrid star.

"Yes, he deserves to win it, he’s had a great season," Cafu told Stats Perform at Festival dello Sport in Trento, Italy.

"The numbers he had last season were incredible. He deserves it for what he's done and what he will do in the future."

info_icon

It was a sentiment echoed by Cafu's former national team-mate Dida.

He told Stats Perform: "Vinicius is a great kid, a great player, a top player. He did very well last year, he scored goals, he gave assists, that's why.

Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior were on target in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Villarreal - null
Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal, La Liga: Valverde, Vinicius Stunners Down High-Flying Visitors

BY Stats Perform

"If he wins, it's because he deserves to win it because he did very well, we hope he manages to win this Ballon d'Or."

Vinicius has directly contributed to 42 goals for Madrid in all competitions since the start of the 2023-24 season, scoring 28 times and laying on 14 assists.

Robert Lewandowski is the only player to have played for a Spanish club across all of that time to have registered more direct goal contributions (49 - 31 goals, 18 assists).

No player in Europe's top five leagues comes close to matching Vinicius for attempted dribbles (366), though the 24-year-old ranks seventh for dribbles completed (141).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia Highlights, Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur's Fifty Goes In Vain As IND-W Lose By 9 Runs To AUS-W
  2. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Fans In Disbelief As PCB Drops Babar, Shaheen From Test Squad
  3. England Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W Thrash SCO-W By 10 Wickets
  4. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 3 Report: Tanush Kotian’s Five-Wicket Haul Fuels Mumbai's Comeback Against Baroda
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B Day 2 Report: Himachal Pradesh Maintain Upper Hand Over Uttarakhand
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Lamine Yamal Ruled Out Of Serbia Clash Due To Muscle Injury
  2. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City, WSL: Khadija Shaw Grabs Late Winner At Anfield
  3. Who Will Win The Ballon d'Or? Cafu And Dida Back Vinicius Junior
  4. Man United 3-0 Spurs, Women's Premier League: Marc Skinner's Side Continue Their Positive Start
  5. Spain 1-0 Denmark, Nations League: Luis De La Fuente Calls Coaching La Roja 'A Joy' During Unbeaten Streak
Tennis News
  1. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  4. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Hopes To See 'Legend' Djokovic On The Big Stages For Years To Come
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  3. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  4. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  5. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy
  2. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
  3. Day In Pics: October 13, 2024
  4. Delhi Police Detains Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others For Protesting Outside Ladakh Bhawan
  5. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  2. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  3. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  4. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know