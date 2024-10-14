Football

Will Lionel Messi Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Charge? Here's Mario Kempes' Big Prediction

Doubts remain as to whether Lionel Messi will make it to the tournament hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, where he will hope to play aged 39

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi will hope to make the 2026 World Cup with Argentina.
Lionel Messi remains in control of his 2026 World Cup destiny with fitness no issue due to the lesser demands of playing in MLS. (More Football News)

That was the message from former Argentina international Mario Kempes, who expects Lionel Scaloni's superstar attacker to be physically capable of featuring in FIFA's next tournament.

Doubts remain as to whether Messi will make it to the tournament hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, where he will hope to play aged 39.

The former Barcelona star is already playing in the USA's domestic competition, though, and Kempes believes that could have a significant influence on him featuring at the World Cup.

Lionel Messi playing against Venezuela - null
Lionel Messi Reacts After 'Ugly' Venezuela Vs Argentina Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifier

BY Stats Perform

"I think Messi will arrive in good shape and fresh, because the MLS is not really very demanding, even though he demands himself," Kempes told Stats Perform at Festival dello Sport in Trento, Italy.

"I think he will arrive in good shape, but first we have to wait for the qualifiers and see how he feels because he is the one who will decide if he is in condition to come in and contribute everything he knows."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered an unfortunate ankle injury in the 2024 Copa America final but has since returned to the international fold.

Messi missed several MLS matches for Miami, with that absence allowing him to recover in time for Thursday's 1-1 qualifying draw with Venezuela.

Such management of fitness issues could be key for Argentina's Messi-led hopes at the next World Cup, where he will hope to add to his 13 goals at the tournament.

Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a shot challenged by Venezuela's Nahuel Ferraresi during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying football match in Maturin, Venezuela. - AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Brazil Beat Chile; Venezuela Force Draw With Lionel Messi's Argentina

BY Associated Press

Only Gerd Muller (14), Ronaldo Nazario (15) and Miroslav Klose (16) have managed more strikes at the World Cup, with Messi out for further history if he makes the 2026 edition.

Having scored seven goals en route to Argentina's 2022 success, Messi will have no doubts of adding to his impressive tally, though Kempes urged caution for expecting him to be available.

"You never know what can happen because there is still a long way to go," Kempes, who appeared 43 times for Argentina, added.

With or without Messi, Kempes has been impressed with Scaloni's work in transforming Argentina's fortunes, winning two Copa titles as well as FIFA's top prize.

"Scaloni has already surprised us all when he takes over the national team and changes all the players except for [Nicolas] Otamendi, [Angel] Di Maria and Messi," Kempes continued. 

"I think he has made a generational change that has not been noticed, because he mixed the players who were already there with the new ones.

"And the new ones have been very well received and have that winning mentality that led Argentina to win two Copa Americas and a World Cup."

Argentina wrap up their October internationals when they host Bolivia on Wednesday, aiming to extend their three-point lead at the top of their qualifying group.

