Lionel Messi Predicts Valentin Carboni To Become The Future Of Argentina

Lionel Messi believes that Valentin Carboni has the ability to follow in his footsteps as Argentina's next star following their 4-1 victory over Guatemala. (More Football News)
Messi scored twice to take his international total to 108 goals as La Albiceleste concluded their Copa America preparations with a comfortable display in Maryland.
Argentina came from behind to secure the triumph after Lisandro Martinez's own-goal gave Guatemala their first-ever goal against their opponents inside the opening five minutes.
"It cost us the first few minutes, Messi began. "We faced a team that was well positioned at the back. It was an opponent that was difficult to get into, but we were able to find a way around," Messi began.
"It is going to be more and more difficult for us; nothing is going to be easy for us. But we're going to try again."
Argentina took the lead before half-time as Carboni was fouled inside the area by Nicolas Samayoa, with Lautaro Martinez stepping up to score his first of the evening.
Carboni has impressed in Serie A with Monza this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists, resulting in his first senior call-up from Lionel Scaloni in March.
The 19-year-old started his first game for Argentina in the win over Guatemala, and Messi believes he has a bright future on the international stage.
"He has a present and a great future; we have to take advantage of it," said Messi. "I had already seen him in the U-20 team, but now he has changed, he has improved a lot.
"The kid is very good, more educated and with a great quality. There are also others who are good and deserve to be seen."
La Albiceleste start their Copa America campaign on June 21 against Canada in Atlanta, hoping to secure a record 16th triumph at the competition.
"We are going to give our best," Messi started."We continue to want to continue trying to win more things.
"It's not easy, the games are hard, locked, but we will seek to achieve more and more," Messi said.