Lionel Messi Confirms India Tour, Calls It 'A Passionate Football Nation' - Check Official Statement

Argentina's football star Lionel Messi confirmed his trip to India
Inter Miami star will travel to four cities across India
Messi is returning to India after a period of 14 years
Argentina's football star Lionel Messi has officially confirmed his trip to India later this year. Messi, who will be participating in the much-awaited GOAT Tour of India 2025, will return to India after a hiatus of 14 years.
The former Barcelona and PSG star will travel to four cities in December across India that will include a series of events across sport, music and culture.
Messi's confirmation came just weeks after the organisers confirmed the tour itinerary on August 15. “It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago — the fans were fantastic,” Messi said in an official statement.
“India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game,” he added.
Messi will begin his whirlwind four-city tour in Kolkata on December 13 before travelling to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The trip will end with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.
During the tour, the Argentine superstar will headline concerts, meet-and-greet sessions, food festivals, football masterclasses, and even a padel exhibition at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.
In Kolkata, Messi's event will be held at Salt Lake Stadium which was also confirmed on Thursday.
The stadium will host the legend for the second time this time in the "GOAT Concert' and "GOAT Cup' on December 13, where Messi is expected to share the field with Indian icons Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia and Leander Paes.
Organisers are also planning a 25-foot-high mural to be unveiled during Durga Puja festivities, along with the inauguration of Messi's biggest-ever statue. Tickets for the events are expected to start from Rs 3,500.
This will be Messi's first visit to India since 2011, when he captained Argentina in a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium.
In Mumbai, Messi will also attend the “Padel GOAT Cup” and participate in a celebrity line-up that could include Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Bollywood stars.
Security arrangements are expected to be unprecedented, with both Messi's team and local authorities involved.
(with PTI inputs)