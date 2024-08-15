The new season of La Liga is upon as Real Madrid, with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, look to defend their crown as the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid hoover around. (More Football News)
The matchday 1 of the La Liga 2024/25 season sees Athletic Bilbao start off against Getafe at the San Mames stadium on Thursday, August 15.
The action of first matchday will go on till Monday with Atletico Madrid in action. The defending champions Real Madrid and their arch-rivals Barcelona will play their respective openers on Sunday.
Here are the La Liga 2024/25 Season, Matchday 1 Fixtures:
Thursday, 15 August
10:30pm Athletic Club vs Getafe
Friday, 16 August
1:00am Real Betis vs Girona
10:30pm Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
Saturday, 17 August
1:00am Las Palmas vs Sevilla
10:30pm Osasuna vs Leganés
Sunday, 18 August
1:00am Valencia vs Barcelona
10:30pm Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano
Monday, 19 August
1:00am Mallorca vs Real Madrid
10:30pm Real Valladolid vs Espanyol
Tuesday, 20 August
1:00am Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
Live Streaming Of La Liga 2024/25:
How to watch La Liga 2024/25 Games on TV and online?
The La Liga matches for the 2024/25 season will be live streamed on JioTV for Indian audiences. Fans can also watch the new La Liga season on the JioCinema app and website.
For telecast, the Sports18 Network holds the rights for selected games.