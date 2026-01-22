La Liga Matchday 21 Preview: Minute’s Silence Across Spain; Real Madrid Face Villarreal In Title Race Battle

Real Madrid players observe a minute's silence for the victims of the train collision in Adamuz, ahead of during a Spanish the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Monaco in Madrid on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Real Madrid players observe a minute's silence for the victims of the train collision in Adamuz, ahead of during a Spanish the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Monaco in Madrid on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton