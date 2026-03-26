FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Why You Should Follow Italy Vs Northern Ireland Semi-Final In Bergamo

Summary of this article
Italy did not qualify for FIFA World Cups 2018 and 2022
Four-time world champions looking to avoid ignominious hat-trick of main tournament misses
Northern Ireland eyeing a first World Cup finals appearance in 40 years
Twenty years after winning football's biggest prize, Italy stand at a crossroads, desperate to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after back-to-back embarrassments in 2018 and 2022. The Azzurri host Northern Ireland in the standout semi-final of the 2026 World Cup's European playoffs at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Friday (March 27 as per India time).
With 16 teams vying for four berths at the upcoming World Cup in North America, a number of storylines have emerged. But none of them is as striking as that of Italy, who must win if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive.
What's At Stake For Both Teams
The equation is pretty straightforward: win and visit either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina for a place in the global showpiece; lose and miss out on yet another World Cup.
Italy, four-time world champions, find themselves in the playoffs for a third consecutive time. Their qualifying campaign began with a 0-3 loss to Norway, precipitating the exit of (former) coach Luciano Spalletti. In came Gennaro Gattuso, and though the team registered six consecutive victories under him, they fell again to Norway in a 1-4 thrashing that snuffed out their chances of direct qualification.
La Nazionale are now seeking to avoid the ignominious mark of becoming the first former World Cup champions to miss out on three back-to-back editions. Standing in their way are Northern Ireland, who they last lost to all the way back in 1958.
The Green and White Army, eyeing a first World Cup finals appearance in 40 years, are the definite underdogs in this encounter. They have won just one of their 11 face-offs with Italy, but are looking to subdue history and go all the way under Michael O'Neill.at Atalanta's Gewiss Stadium on Friday, March 27
When and where will Italy vs Northern Ireland match be played?
The Italy vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers semi-final will be played at Atalanta's Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 1:15am IST.
Where to watch the match on TV and online?
The Italy vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers semi-final will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 channel in India. It will also be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website.
What are the two teams' squads?
Northern Ireland:
Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool, on loan from Birmingham City), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Josh Clarke (Partick Thistle, on loan from Celtic).
Defenders – Daniel Ballard andTrai Hume (both Sunderland), Ciaron Brown and Brodie Spencer (both Oxford United), Paddy McNair (Hull City), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth).
Midfielders – Jamie Donley and Jamie McDonnell (both Oxford United), George Saville (Luton Town), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Swansea City), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Kieran Morrison (Liverpool).
Forwards – Josh Magennis (Exeter City), Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town), Callum Marshall (Vfl Bochum, on loan from West Ham United), Jamie Reid (Stevenage).
Italy:
Goalkeepers: Elia Caprile (Cagliari), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli).
Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Cagliari), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli).
Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Niccolo Pisilli (Roma), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).
Forwards: Nicolo Cambiaghi (Bolonga), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter Milan), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta).