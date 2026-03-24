Italy Vs Northern Ireland LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch European Play-Offs Match?

Italy Vs Northern Ireland: Check live streaming details, preview, head-to-head and other information about FIFA World Cup 2026 European play-off match

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Outlook Sports Desk
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UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Italy Vs France
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France vs Italy Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Italy to take on Northern Ireland in the FIFA WC 2026 European play-off match

  • The winner of the tie will take on either of Wales or Bosnia & Herzegovina

  • The match will take place at the Gewiss Stadium

Northern Ireland face a tough task as they travel to Bergamo to take on Italy in the play-off semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday, March 27 (IST). The match will take place at the Gewiss Stadium.

The winner of this fixture will face either of Wales or Bosnia & Herzegovina for a place alongside Canada, Switzerland and Qatar in Group B of the World Cup. NIR qualified for the play-offs via winning the Nations League group back in 2024.

As for the Italians, they had to settle for the spot after finishing second behind Norway in the WC Qualifying. Gennaro Gattuso's must overcome the play-offs if they are to avoid a disappointment for the third time of not qualifying for the World Cup.

Italy Vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs: H2H Record

Italy and Northern Ireland will clash for the 11th time on the international stage. The Italians have overpowered their opponents with the visitors winning just one of those matches - a 2-1 win in January 1958.

Of their last eight meetings, Italy have won six and drawn the other two matches 0-0.

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Italy Vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs: Squads

Northern Ireland:

Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool, on loan from Birmingham City), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Josh Clarke (Partick Thistle, on loan from Celtic).

Defenders – Daniel Ballard andTrai Hume (both Sunderland), Ciaron Brown and Brodie Spencer (both Oxford United), Paddy McNair (Hull City), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth).

Midfielders – Jamie Donley and Jamie McDonnell (both Oxford United), George Saville (Luton Town), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Swansea City), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Kieran Morrison (Liverpool).

Forwards – Josh Magennis (Exeter City), Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town), Callum Marshall (Vfl Bochum, on loan from West Ham United), Jamie Reid (Stevenage).

Italy:

Goalkeepers: Elia Caprile (Cagliari), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli).

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Cagliari), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli).

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Niccolo Pisilli (Roma), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

Forwards: Nicolo Cambiaghi (Bolonga), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter Milan), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta).

Italy Vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs: Live Streaming

Q

Where will the Italy Vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs match be played?

A

Italy will welcome Northern Ireland at Atalanta's Gewiss Stadium on Friday, March 27 (IST). The kick-off in Bergamo is scheduled for 1:30am Indian Standard Time.

Q

Where to watch Italy Vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-offs match on TV & Online?

A

Italy Vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. For live streaming, one can stream it on the SonyLIV app and website.

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