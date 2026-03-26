FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Play-Offs Guide: European Paths And Intercontinental Tournament Explained

There will be more European teams than from any other continent at the World Cup: 16.

Twelve have already booked their places and the final four will advance via the playoffs.

Eight one-off semifinals are followed by four finals. The winners of the finals secure qualification.

The teams are made up of 12 runners-up from the group qualifying stage and four based on performances in the UEFA Nations League.

The highest-ranked teams host the semifinals. The hosts of the finals were determined by draw.