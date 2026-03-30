Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch Play-Offs Final

Summary of this article
Italy take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA WC 2026 European play-off final
Italians beat Northern Ireland 2-0 to reach this stage
Edin Dzeko, 40, will lead the line for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the match
Italy will travel to Zenica to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Play-off Final. The Azzuri will look to end their 12-year absence from the tournament, whereas Bosnia & Herzegovina will eyeing only their second World Cup appearance after 2014.
Gennaro Gattuso's side beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in their earlier round, with Sandro Tonali playing a crucial role in the game. As for Bosnia & Herzegovina, they required penalties to progress against Wales, after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time.
Speaking of the Qualifications, eight teams from Europe will compete for four spots, while the new intercontinental tournament that is being staged in Mexico will determine the other two places.
The biggest ever World Cup — up from 32 teams in Qatar in 2022 — is being co-hosted by three nations for the first time: The United States, Canada and Mexico.
European play-offs final fixtures:
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy
Sweden vs. Poland
Kosovo vs. Turkey
Czech Republic vs. Denmark
Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs Final: H2H Record
Played: 6
Italy Won: 4
Bosnia & Herzegovina won: 1
Draw: 1
Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs Final: Live Streaming
When and where will the Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs final match be played?
Italy will travel to take on Bosnia & Herzegovina at Bilino Polje Stadium on Wednesday, April 1 (IST). The kick-off is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST.
Where to watch Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-offs final match on TV & Online?
Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs games on Sony Sports Network in India. It will also be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website.