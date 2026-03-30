Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch Play-Offs Final

Italy's Federico Dimarco, right, celebrates with teammate Sandro Tonali who scored his side's first goal during the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Italy and Northern Ireland, in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Italy's Federico Dimarco, right, celebrates with teammate Sandro Tonali who scored his side's first goal during the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Italy and Northern Ireland, in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni