Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch Play-Offs Final

Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026: Know all about the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers UEFA play-off final, including live streaming details, preview, head-to-head and other information

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FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs Northern Ireland
Italy's Federico Dimarco, right, celebrates with teammate Sandro Tonali who scored his side's first goal during the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Italy and Northern Ireland, in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Italy take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA WC 2026 European play-off final

  • Italians beat Northern Ireland 2-0 to reach this stage

  • Edin Dzeko, 40, will lead the line for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the match

Italy will travel to Zenica to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Play-off Final. The Azzuri will look to end their 12-year absence from the tournament, whereas Bosnia & Herzegovina will eyeing only their second World Cup appearance after 2014.

Gennaro Gattuso's side beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in their earlier round, with Sandro Tonali playing a crucial role in the game. As for Bosnia & Herzegovina, they required penalties to progress against Wales, after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Speaking of the Qualifications, eight teams from Europe will compete for four spots, while the new intercontinental tournament that is being staged in Mexico will determine the other two places.

The biggest ever World Cup — up from 32 teams in Qatar in 2022 — is being co-hosted by three nations for the first time: The United States, Canada and Mexico.

European play-offs final fixtures:

  • Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy

  • Sweden vs. Poland

  • Kosovo vs. Turkey

  • Czech Republic vs. Denmark

Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs Final: H2H Record

  • Played: 6

  • Italy Won: 4

  • Bosnia & Herzegovina won: 1

  • Draw: 1

Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs Final: Live Streaming

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Italy's Nicolo Barella, left, and Northern Ireland's Ethan Galbraith vie for the ball during the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match. - Antonio Calanni/AP
Italy Vs Northern Ireland Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Kean, Tonali Goals Hand Azzurri Victory In Bergamo
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Italy Vs Northern Ireland LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch European Play-Offs Today?
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Q

When and where will the Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs final match be played?

A

Italy will travel to take on Bosnia & Herzegovina at Bilino Polje Stadium on Wednesday, April 1 (IST). The kick-off is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST.

Q

Where to watch Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-offs final match on TV & Online?

A

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs games on Sony Sports Network in India. It will also be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website.

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