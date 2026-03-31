Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Italy Preview, World Cup Play‑offs: Azzurri Fight To End 12‑Year Absence

Teammates celebrate with Italy's Moise Kean, right, who scored his side's second goal during the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Italy and Northern Ireland, in Bergamo, Italy, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Teammates celebrate with Italy's Moise Kean, right, who scored his side's second goal during the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Italy and Northern Ireland, in Bergamo, Italy, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni