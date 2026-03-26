Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Calafiori Back In ITA XI, Donley Leads NIR Attack

Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Follow the live scores and updates from the ITA vs NIR, football qualifying match at the New Balance Arena, Bergamo

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Gennaro Gattuso
Italy's coach Gennaro Gattuso speaks during a press conference for the men's national soccer team, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Florence, Italy. LaPresse via AP
Italy take on Northern Ireland as they look to move a step closer to qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the semi-final stage of the European World Cup qualifiers at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo on Thursday, March 26. The Azzurri are seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in three editions whereas Northern Ireland is looking to make its first appearance at the global showstopper since 1986. Follow the live scores and updates from the ITA vs NIR, football qualifying match at the New Balance Arena, Bergamo
LIVE UPDATES

Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: Will Italy Be Third Time Lucky?

Italy lost out to Sweden in the 2018 play-off at the San Siro, where they also lost to Norway in the current qualifying campaign. The Azzurri came under more fire when they missed out on the 2022 World Cup after losing to North Macedonia in Palermo.

Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: Where to watch ITA vs NIR match on TV and online?

The Italy vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers semi-final will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 channel in India. It will also be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website.

Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: H2H Record

  • Total matches: 11

  • Italy won: 7

  • Northern Ireland won: 1

  • Draws: 3

Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: Playing XIs Out In Bergamo

Italy: Donnaruma (c), Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori, Politano, Barrella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco, Kean, Retegui.

Subs: Carnesecchi, Meret, Palestra, Spinazzola, Buongiorno, Raspadori, Pisilli, Esposito, Cristante, Fratessi, Gatti, Scalvini.

Northern Ireland: P Charles, Hume (c), McConville, McNair, Devlin, S Charles, Devenny, Spencer, Galbraith, Price, Donley.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Toal, Atcheson, Saville, Marshall, Kelly, Smyth, Lyons, Reid, Magennis, Brown.

Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: Why You Should Follow Semi-Final In Bergamo

The Azzurri host Northern Ireland in the standout semi-final of the 2026 World Cup's European playoffs at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Friday (March 27 as per India time).

Here's the reason why you should follow tonight's ITA vs NIR match!

Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: Match Info

When is the Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match?

The Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match will begin at 1:15AM IST on Friday, March 27 (or 19:45PM GMT on Thursday, March 26). 

Where is the Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match?

The Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match will be played at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo.

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