Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Calafiori Back In ITA XI, Donley Leads NIR Attack

Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: Will Italy Be Third Time Lucky?
Italy lost out to Sweden in the 2018 play-off at the San Siro, where they also lost to Norway in the current qualifying campaign. The Azzurri came under more fire when they missed out on the 2022 World Cup after losing to North Macedonia in Palermo.
Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: Where to watch ITA vs NIR match on TV and online?
The Italy vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers semi-final will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 channel in India. It will also be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website.
Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: H2H Record
Total matches: 11
Italy won: 7
Northern Ireland won: 1
Draws: 3
Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: Playing XIs Out In Bergamo
Italy: Donnaruma (c), Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori, Politano, Barrella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco, Kean, Retegui.
Subs: Carnesecchi, Meret, Palestra, Spinazzola, Buongiorno, Raspadori, Pisilli, Esposito, Cristante, Fratessi, Gatti, Scalvini.
Northern Ireland: P Charles, Hume (c), McConville, McNair, Devlin, S Charles, Devenny, Spencer, Galbraith, Price, Donley.
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Toal, Atcheson, Saville, Marshall, Kelly, Smyth, Lyons, Reid, Magennis, Brown.
Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: Why You Should Follow Semi-Final In Bergamo
The Azzurri host Northern Ireland in the standout semi-final of the 2026 World Cup's European playoffs at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Friday (March 27 as per India time).
Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Score: Match Info
When is the Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match?
The Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match will begin at 1:15AM IST on Friday, March 27 (or 19:45PM GMT on Thursday, March 26).
Where is the Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match?
The Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match will be played at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo.