The matchday 4 of the Italian Serie A will start on Saturday with a clash between Como and Bologna at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como. Empoli will host Juventus in the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday night. (More Football News)
All 20 teams are set to try their luck in their fourth league match. Inter Milan, Juventus, Torino and Udinese have seven points with two wins and one draw each. They are collectively on the top of the table.
AC Milan will try to register their first victory of the season in the match against Venezia on Sunday. Monza, Roma, Bologna and Cagliari will also try to go for the same in the matchday 4. Coma and Venezia are at the bottom of the table with two losses and one draw each.
Antonio Conte's underperforming Napoli will face Cagliari on Sunday. Cagliari is searching for their first win of the season, while Napoli is eager to secure a big win and climb the points table.
Italian Serie A 2024-25 Matchday 4 full schedule with IST timings
Saturday, 14 September
6:30 pm Como Vs Bologna
9:30 pm Empoli Vs Juventus
Sunday, 15 September
12:15 am AC Milan Vs Venezia
4:00 pm Genoa Vs Roma
6:30 pm Torino Vs Lecce
9:30 pm Cagliari Vs Napoli
Monday, 16 September
12:15 am Monza Vs Inter Milan
10:00 pm Parma Vs Udinese
Tuesday, 17 September
12:15 pm Lazio Vs Verona
Live Streaming Details Of Italian Serie A 2024-25 Matchday 4 of 38
Where to watch Serie A 2024-25 Matchday 4 in India?
The Serie A matches for the 2024-25 season will be live streamed on Galaxy Racer's website. Users can log in to the website to live stream the matches.
The broadcast of the Serie A 2024-25 season on TV is still not confirmed.