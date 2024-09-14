Football

Italian Serie A Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Monza Vs Inter Milan Match

Matchday 4 of the Italian Serie A will be played from Saturday, 14 September to Tuesday, 17 September. Here are the live streaming, schedule, timings and other details of the matchday 4

como vs bologna serie a 2024 X lega serie a
Como player during a match in the Italian Serie A 2024-25. Photo: X | Lega Serie A
The matchday 4 of the Italian Serie A will start on Saturday with a clash between Como and Bologna at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como. Empoli will host Juventus in the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday night. (More Football News)

All 20 teams are set to try their luck in their fourth league match. Inter Milan, Juventus, Torino and Udinese have seven points with two wins and one draw each. They are collectively on the top of the table.

AC Milan will try to register their first victory of the season in the match against Venezia on Sunday. Monza, Roma, Bologna and Cagliari will also try to go for the same in the matchday 4. Coma and Venezia are at the bottom of the table with two losses and one draw each.

Antonio Conte's underperforming Napoli will face Cagliari on Sunday. Cagliari is searching for their first win of the season, while Napoli is eager to secure a big win and climb the points table.

Italian Serie A 2024-25 Matchday 4 full schedule with IST timings

Saturday, 14 September

6:30 pm Como Vs Bologna

9:30 pm Empoli Vs Juventus

Sunday, 15 September

12:15 am AC Milan Vs Venezia

4:00 pm Genoa Vs Roma

6:30 pm Atalanta Vs Fiorentina

6:30 pm Torino Vs Lecce

9:30 pm Cagliari Vs Napoli

Monday, 16 September

12:15 am Monza Vs Inter Milan

10:00 pm Parma Vs Udinese

Tuesday, 17 September

12:15 pm Lazio Vs Verona

Live Streaming Details Of Italian Serie A 2024-25 Matchday 4 of 38

Where to watch Serie A 2024-25 Matchday 4 in India?

The Serie A matches for the 2024-25 season will be live streamed on Galaxy Racer's website. Users can log in to the website to live stream the matches.

The broadcast of the Serie A 2024-25 season on TV is still not confirmed.

