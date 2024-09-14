Football

Italian Serie A 2024-25: Hard Work Antonio Conte's Only Requirement At Napoli

At the end of a tumultuous period that also saw Victor Osimhen leave for Galatasaray on loan and Romelu Lukaku join as his replacement, Conte feels the foundations have been laid for future success

Antonio-Conte-Napoli-Coach
Antonio Conte faces the media on Friday.
info_icon

After an eventful first 100 days in charge of Napoli, Antonio Conte says hard work is his first requirement ahead of the Partenopei's trip to Cagliari on Sunday. (More Football News)

Conte endured a difficult start to his Napoli career, overseeing a heavy 3-0 defeat to Verona on the opening matchday of the Serie A season.

However, victories over Bologna (3-0) and Parma (2-1) have Napoli looking up, and they could now win three straight league games under a single head coach for the first time since February 2023 – when they went on to win the Scudetto under Luciano Spalletti (eight in a row).

At the end of a tumultuous period that also saw Victor Osimhen leave for Galatasaray on loan and Romelu Lukaku join as his replacement, Conte feels the foundations have been laid for future success.

Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference, Conte said: "We worked not only on the pitch, but also a lot off it. We had to work and we worked hard.

Victor Osimhen greets Galatasaray fans after arriving in Istanbul
Victor Osimhen Seals Galatasaray Loan After Being Exiled By Napoli

BY Stats Perform

"I am satisfied, these 100 days have given us a direction. I know what awaits me, the expectations on me, but my only weapon is work."

Having won league titles at Juventus, Inter and Chelsea, Conte knows expectations around the Partenopei have been heightened by his arrival.

Napoli head coach, Antonio Conte
Serie A: Antonio Conte Slams Transfer Market Timing After Napoli's Comeback Parma Win

BY Stats Perform

"I carry a lot of pressure with me. Having won in the past, people add one and one and get two, and expect this regardless," Conte said.

"It's a responsibility, I don't shirk from it, but I live it in a serene way. I expect continuity of performance and results, and continuity from the squad."

Conte also hailed the impact of Lukaku, who came off the bench to score a late goal in their victory over Parma ahead of the international break, just two days after his arrival.

"He used the international break to try to get in full swing on a physical and tactical level. There was great commitment, he also came in during his free time," he said of the striker.

"He is improving in everything and we will see, there are still two training sessions and then I will decide if he will start."

