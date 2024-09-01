Football

Serie A: Antonio Conte Slams Transfer Market Timing After Napoli's Comeback Parma Win

Manager Antonio Conte was concerned about not having squad depth while dealing with last-minute changes made to Napoli due to the transfer window closing on Friday, leaving him hoping his players can remain fit

Antonio-Conte-napoli-coach
Napoli head coach, Antonio Conte
info_icon

Antonio Conte was displeased with the transfer market deadline due to potential injury risks after their 2-1 win over Parma. (More Football News)

Debutant Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa scored stoppage-time goals to earn the Italian his second victory as Napoli head coach, and provisionally move fourth in the standings.

However, he was concerned about not having squad depth while dealing with last-minute changes made to his team due to the transfer window closing on Friday, leaving him hoping his players can remain fit.

"We take these three points knowing full well that we have to work after this absurdity of the transfer market," Conte told reporters.

"Coaches have to train players who are going to leave and wait for players we've never worked with and don't know in what condition they'll be when they arrive.

"We had zero midfielders on the bench today, as yesterday [Gennaro] Iaccarino and [Coli] Saco went on loan. We had to pray that nothing happened to [Stanislav] Lobotka and Anguissa.

"I hope that things can change in the future, seeing as everyone is ready to change formats and rules."

Conte added he was pleased with Napoli's transfer window, as they added Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour to their ranks on Friday, despite the failure of Victor Osimhen's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

"We did not just bring in players to build on an existing team but to fill certain empty slots, and I am happy with the work done by the club," he said.

"If we had been able to sell Osimhen, it would've been an even better situation, but what happened cannot be changed, and we move on."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Fab Four Of Test Cricket: Origin Of The Top Class, Stats And Current Leader
  2. WBBL 2024 Draft: List Of Indian Players Picked For Women's Big Bash League Season 10
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Fiery Khurram Shahzad Leaves BAN Six Down At Lunch
  4. Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors, Maharaja Trophy Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory
Football News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Slams Transfer Market Timing After Napoli's Comeback Parma Win
  2. Serie A: AC Milan Play 2-2 Draw With Lazio; Rossoneri Winless After Three Games - In Pics
  3. La Liga: Raphinha Nets Hat-Trick As Barcelona Decimate Real Valladolid 7-0 - In Pics
  4. Serie A: Milan's Paulo Fonseca Shrugs Off Talk Of Rift With Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez
  5. PL: Gunners Held 1-1 By The Seagulls - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
  3. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  4. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  5. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nurse Molested At West Bengal Hospital By Patient: 'Touched Me, Used Foul Language'
  2. Assam: Heavy Rainfall Paralyses Normal Life In Guwahati
  3. Hema Committee Report: Mammootty And Mohanlal Finally Speak Out, But No Answers To Key Questions
  4. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Opposition Holds ‘Hit With Footwear’ Protest In Mumbai
  5. With The Slogan 'Our Land, Our Right,' CPI(M) Releases Manifesto For Kashmir
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  2. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  3. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  4. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  5. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
World News
  1. Russia: Wreckage Of Missing Helicopter Spotted, All 22 On Board Assumed Dead
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu Condemns Hostage Killing, Says Hamas Doesn't Want Truce; Power, Water Cut Off In Jenin
  3. Greece Declares Emergency After Flood Of Dead Fish
  4. Typhoon Shanshan Weakens To Storm, As Rains Continue To Lash Japan
  5. Looking Back: Times When Astronauts Were Stuck In Space
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction