Football

Victor Osimhen Seals Galatasaray Loan After Being Exiled By Napoli

Victor Osimhen has sealed a one-season loan move to Galatasaray after being exiled from Napoli's Serie A squad

Victor-Osimhen-Galatasaray
Victor Osimhen greets Galatasaray fans after arriving in Istanbul
info_icon

Victor Osimhen has sealed a one-season loan move to Galatasaray after being exiled from Napoli's Serie A squad. (More Football News)

Last month, Napoli director Giovanni Manna confirmed Osimhen had requested a move away from the club, who he helped win the Scudetto in 2022-23.

Osimhen was linked with Chelsea and Al-Ahli, yet the Blues were reportedly unwilling to meet his wage demands and the striker was reluctant to move to Saudi Arabia.

It appeared as though Osimhen may have to sit out four months before seeking a move, but Galatasaray have moved to bring him in ahead of the Turkish Super Lig transfer window closing on September 13.

The Istanbul giants will cover the entirety of Osimhen's wages, and there will be a break clause for January present in the deal.

In a statement announcing the move, Galatasaray confirmed they will pay no loan fee for Osimhen, who they said will earn a salary of €6million.

Napoli, meanwhile, have reportedly reached an agreement with Osimhen to lower his release clause from €130million to €80m as they prepare for a future sale.

The Partenopei have also confirmed they now hold an option to extend Osimhen's contract, which runs until 2026, by 12 months to protect his value if they are unable to sell him next year.

Osimhen has scored 65 league goals for Napoli since joining from Lille in 2020, ranking 12th in their all-time Serie A scoring charts. 

He netted 15 times during an injury-affected 2023-24 campaign, having scored 26 times as they were crowned champions of Italy for the first time in the post-Diego Maradona era the previous season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head, Marsh Steer Visitors To 7 Wicket Win - In Pics
  3. SCO Vs AUS Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Scotland Vs Australia 2nd T20I On TV And Online In India
  4. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Youngster Hull Set For England Test Debut Against Sri Lanka
  5. Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I Highlights: Head, Marsh's Destructive Hitting Helps AUS Beat SCO By 7 Wickets In Edinburgh
Football News
  1. Victor Osimhen Seals Galatasaray Loan After Being Exiled By Napoli
  2. New ISL Rules: Mandatory Indian Assistant Coaches And Concussion Subs
  3. La Liga: Carvajal Wants Madrid Stay For 'Many Years', Open To Future MLS Move
  4. Women's Super League Preview: Sonia Bompastor - New Era At Chelsea, And New WSL Champion?
  5. Nations League: Grealish Can Expect Frosty Dublin Reception, Claims Ireland's Robinson
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Muchova Into Second Semi-Final With Haddad Maia Success
  2. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
  3. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  5. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Absconding Contractor-sculptor Arrested
  2. BJP Releases Candidates Names For Haryana Assembly Elections | Full List
  3. Financial Crisis in Himachal Pradesh: Employees, Retirees Go Without Wages, Pensions
  4. Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah: Muslim Side Moves SC Against Allahabad HC Order | Dispute Explained
  5. Will Bhupinder Singh Hooda Be The Last Dynast of Haryana?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  3. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  4. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  5. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. ‘Jammu & Kashmir Will Get Its Statehood Back For Sure’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Harvinder Wins Gold In Para Archery; Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put