Serie A, Not Champions League On Juventus' Mind Ahead Of Empoli Trip

Juventus make their return to the Champions League next week, but head coach Thiago Motta says the Bianconeri's full focus is on this weekend's trip to Empoli. (More Football News)
Motta has made a strong start at Juve since joining from Bologna, with an unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign putting them level with Scudetto holders Inter at the summit.
Next week, the Bianconeri face PSV in their first Champions League game since 2022 before welcoming Napoli to Turin for a huge clash on September 21, but Motta will not look beyond Saturday's visit to the Stadio Carlo Castellani.
"The other two games of the week we have time to think and prepare for. The focus is tomorrow. Then we will think about the other games," Motta said on Friday.
"We only have to think about the game against Empoli.
"Tomorrow will be a complicated match like all the games you face in Serie A, against a team that is doing well that knows what they want to do on the pitch."
Empoli are also unbeaten after three league games, sitting just two points behind Juventus in seventh place, and Motta won't be taking the Tuscan side lightly.
"We face an Empoli team that is doing well right now, they have played three really good games, but we are also in good shape," Motta said.
"We knew the calendar and the games to be faced. Tomorrow we have to be determined and focused and play a serious game.
"Then from game to game we will face everything as always, with maximum commitment and focused on doing our job well."
Motta began the season with a limited squad, still waiting on the club to bring in players, but the new coach now has plenty of options at his disposal, and Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners could both make their first starts next time out.
"They are two great players that I am lucky enough to have on our side, like many others in our squad. Let's see tomorrow who will start the game," Motta said.
"I'm happy because we have everyone available."