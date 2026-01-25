Atletico Madrid 3-0 Mallorca, La Liga: Sorloth Strike, Almada Magic Fire Atleti To Comfortable Win

Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring in the first half, extending his best scoring run for Atletico in La Liga
David Lopez’s own goal and a late stunner from substitute Thiago Almada sealed a 3-0 win
Atletico have now won 10 consecutive La Liga home matches at the Metropolitano
Atletico Madrid ensured they kept up the pressure at the LaLiga summit after downing Mallorca 3-0 at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday.
The in-form Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before an own goal from David Lopez and Thiago Almada's stunner sealed the triumph for Atletico to move them seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Leo Roman was forced into action twice in quick succession early on, first denying Sorloth's right-footed attempt before smothering Giuliano Simeone's shot on the follow-up.
However, Roman could do nothing to stop Atletico from taking the lead, with Sorloth tucking in from close range after Marcos Llorente's volley was parried into his path.
Atletico continued to dominate after the break as Pablo Barrios' shot from distance stung the palms of Roman before Pablo Maffeo blocked David Hancko's strike at goal.
But Diego Simeone's side got the goal their performance deserved in the 75th minute when Llorente's teasing cross was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Lopez.
And the victory was sealed three minutes from time, with substitute Almada cutting inside from the left-hand side before curling the ball into the top-right corner.
Data Debrief: Sorloth strikes again as Atletico continue fine home form
After drawing with Galatasaray in midweek, Atletico delivered a morale-boosting performance ahead of their final league-phase clash in the Champions League against Bodo/Glimt in their quest to clinch a top-eight spot on the final matchday.
And Simeone's men were worthy of their victory here, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.48 from their 17 shots to Mallorca's 0.46 from their six attempts, with Atletico's Norwegian number nine delivering once again.
Sorloth has now scored in three consecutive LaLiga matches for the first time with Atletico. Indeed, it is his best such run in the competition since he scored in four games in a row with Villarreal in September 2023.
In addition, Atletico have now won their last 10 LaLiga matches at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, their best home run in the competition since December 2023 (17).