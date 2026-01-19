Atletico Madrid 1-0 Alaves, La Liga: Alexander Sorloth's Header Sees Los Colchoneros Sneak Home

This was Alexander Sorloth's fifth header of the season in all competitions. Interestingly, Sorloth scored three of those in the last games - the same numbers he managed in the last 51 outings for Althletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Alaves, La Liga
Alexander Sorloth celebrates after scoring against Alaves in La Liga 2025-26. Photo: Opta
  • Alexander Sorloth scored his fifth header of the season against Alaves

  • Althletico Madrid now equals third-placed Villarreal with 41 points

  • They are still eight points behind the table-toppers Barcelona

Atletico Madrid strengthened their grip on fourth place in LaLiga as Alexander Sorloth's header guided them to a 1-0 win over Alaves – their first league victory of 2026.

Having drawn 1-1 at Real Sociedad in their most recent league fixture before outings in the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey, Atleti were playing in front of their own fans at the Estadio Metropolitano for the first time in over a month. 

And though they were unable to get ahead in the first half, with Thiago Almada having a close-range effort hacked off the line, Atleti gave their supporters a goal to celebrate three minutes into the second period.

Sorloth watched Pablo Barrios' hanging cross all the way onto his head near the penalty spot, then planted it beyond Antonio Sivera via a touch off the right post.

Substitute Alex Baena curled against the woodwork from the left corner of the area as Diego Simeone's side hunted for a second goal, while Alaves' best chance to level was a diving header from Lucas Boye in stoppage time, which flew over Jan Oblak's crossbar.

The victory takes Atleti level with third-placed Villarreal on 41 points, following the Yellow Submarine's defeat to Real Betis on Saturday, while fifth-placed Espanyol are seven points worse off. Los Colchoneros are still eight points off leaders Barcelona and seven behind Real Madrid in second.

Data Debrief: Sorloth rises highest, landmark outing for Griezmann

Sorloth's goal was his fifth with his head in all competitions this season, with no other player from a LaLiga club scoring more (level with Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi).

The Norwegian has scored three of those headed goals in his last four outings, the same amount as he managed in his previous 51 games for Atletico.

Alaves could have few complaints about the scoreline, having failed to hit the target with any of their eight shots, which had an expected goals (xG) value of 0.85. Atleti had 23 shots, six of which were on target, and generated 1.63 xG. 

Just after the hour mark, Simeone introduced Antoine Griezmann for his 335th appearance for Atleti, the joint second-most by any forward in the club's history, level with Angel Correa, and just four behind the all-time record holder, Enrique Collar (399).

