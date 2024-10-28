Football

Inter Milan 4-4 Juventus: Thiago Motta Does Not See Old Lady As Serie A Title Contenders

It is the third time in the history of these sides that they have shared an eight-goal Serie A clash, though this was the first such occasion since 1961

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Thiago-Motta
Juventus coach Thiago Motta
info_icon

Thiago Motta does not believe Juventus are Serie A title contenders just yet, despite their 4-4 draw with reigning champions Inter. (More Football News)

With Juventus trailing 4-2, teenager Kenan Yildiz came off the bench to score twice and rescue a point in dramatic fashion.

It is the third time in the history of these sides that they have shared an eight-goal Serie A clash, though this was the first such occasion since 1961.

While Juve hit back from a two-goal deficit to avoid defeat against Inter in a league game for the first time since 1978, Motta believes the way the Nerazzurri dominated much of the proceedings shows how far his side away are from challenging for the Scudetto.

Thiago Motta has called for consistency from his Juventus players. - null
Juventus Vs Stuttgart, Champions League: Each Match Is A Story In Itself, Says Motta

BY Stats Perform

"Not at this moment. We delivered a solid performance against one of the favourites for the Scudetto, alongside Napoli, who have maintained the core of their squad from a year and a half ago," Motta told DAZN.

"Right now, they’re ahead and capable of competing until the end for the title. While today was a good performance, we need to keep our feet on the ground.

"We’ll continue on our path, sticking to our ideas and our growth process. We’ll see what we’re capable of when the time comes. I’m being honest; I speak as things are.

"We sought something more in terms of both play and the right spirit; we wanted a different outcome after a first half filled with unfortunate incidents.

"They could have increased their lead but didn’t, and in the end, we could have won it. However, we need to understand why we perform well at times and struggle against the opponent's game at others."

Timothy Weah started in place of Yildiz, and scored in the first half, netting against Inter 25 years and three days after his father George had last scored a league goal against the Nerazzurri.

"I chose Weah because he could offer something interesting for us in transitions. Kenan can help the team in the second half by providing different options, whether as a winger, midfielder, or striker," Motta said.

"We know we have young players, but we believe we can perform much better than we did today. It's clear that the many absences may have had an impact; it’s not an excuse, but a fact." 

Indeed, Juve fielded their youngest starting XI (25 years, 212 days on average) against Inter in Serie A in the three points for a win era (since 1994-95).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Pakistan: Brendon McCullum Backs Ben Stokes To Bounce Back After Test Series Defeat
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI: IND-W Look To Overcome Batting Woes For Series Win
  3. No Gautam Gambhir? VVS Laxman All Set To Coach IND For T20I Series Against RSA: Report
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Tour Of South Africa: VVS Laxman To Coach Men In Blue During Proteas T20I Series
Football News
  1. Manchester United Sack Ten Hag: Numbers Behind Dutchman's Mid-Season Dismissal
  2. VfL Bochum 0-5 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Kompany Lauds 'Calm, Serious' Visitors
  3. Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Giminez Own Goal Snaps Visitors' Unbeaten Start - Data Debrief
  4. Inter Milan 4-4 Juventus: Simone Inzaghi Rues Missed Opportunities In Derby D'Italia Thriller
  5. Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Arne Slot Pleased With Reds Comeback, But Gunners Were 'The Better Team'
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  5. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  2. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
  3. Hyderabad Imposes Month-Long Ban On Public Gatherings. Here's Why
  4. J&K: One Militant Killed In Akhnoor Sector After Attack On Army Vehicle
  5. CJI Chandrachud Defends Meeting With PM Modi Amid Opposition Criticism
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later