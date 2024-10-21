Football

Juventus Vs Stuttgart, Champions League: Each Match Is A Story In Itself, Says Motta

Juventus have won each of their last five major European games against German sides (all since 2019-20), which is already their best winning run against such opposition

Thiago Motta
Thiago Motta has called for consistency from his Juventus players.
Thiago Motta believes his team must make strides with their consistency to compete in the Champions League and Serie A during his first season at the helm. (More Football News)

Motta, who took charge of Juventus at the start of the campaign, is unbeaten in his first 10 games, winning six and drawing four in all competitions so far. 

Juventus needed a late own-goal from Mario Gila to edge past Lazio at the weekend, with the triumph ensuring they kept pace with the top two in Serie A. 

UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Motta's side, however, are among the lowest scorers in Italy's top flight with 11 - only nine teams in the division have scored fewer in the league than Juventus. 

However, Juventus have been prolific in this season's Champions League, scoring six goals in their two games, and are one of only seven sides with a perfect record so far.

And ahead of facing Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, Motta has said his players must continue to improve if they are to achieve success. 

"There is no difference between the league and the Champions League," Motta told reporters on Monday.

"We must always have the same attitude, each match is a story in itself - with evolving strategies and situations.

"It's not just us who have difficulties against teams that close down well, everyone struggles, football is like that and that's why we have to give our all and believe until the end.

"We must continue to improve in all aspects, both in terms of the game and mentally. We hope to perform well, playing good football. That is the way we will have a chance of winning."

Motta was also asked about Turkish teenager Kenan Yildiz, who impressed at Euro 2024 but has yet to start firing for Juventus this term. 

The 19-year-old has failed to score in his eight Serie A appearances, managing just two assists so far. 

However, Yildiz has shown his quality in the Champions League.

He produced a fine finish in Juventus' 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven, becoming the club's youngest-ever goalscorer in the competition, surpassing Alessandro del Piero's previous record.

"I'm happy with the work Yildiz does on the pitch, he puts all his quality at the disposal of the team," Motta said. 

"He can certainly do better. He was only born in 2005 and he's already making an impact.

"I'm happy with what I see both as a wide player and when he comes in more centrally."

Motta will be hoping Yildiz can help play a starring role as the Italian boss aims to become the third Juventus manager after Fabio Capello (first five) in 2004-05 and Marcelo Lippi in 1995-96 (first four) to win his first three Champions League games. 

He has reason to be confident too. Juventus have won each of their last five major European games against German sides (all since 2019-20), which is already their best winning run against such opposition.

