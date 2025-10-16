Crystal Palace seek to extend unbeaten home run against Bournemouth
Oliver Glasner insisted on the benefits of winning for players' morale
Palace face Bournemouth, AEK Larnaca, Arsenal, and Liverpool ahead
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is determined to get back to winning ways, claiming “life is just better when you're winning in sport”.
The Eagles saw their 19-match unbeaten run, during which they won the FA Cup and Community Shield, end before the international break after a late defeat at Everton.
They have a difficult run of games coming up, facing Bournemouth in their next Premier League match before games against AEK Larnaca in the Conference League, Arsenal in the league and Liverpool in the EFL Cup.
Glasner, who won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, has encouraged his side to build on their previous run as they fulfil their “childhood dreams”.
“Sometimes I remind the players, maybe it's a little bit selfish, but life is just better when you're winning in sport,” said Glasner.
“Everybody enjoyed the last months much more than the beginning of the season. It's just life quality, and everybody wants to have a good life.
“If somebody needs a motivation, then I think the best motivation is to have a good life, and therefore you need to be successful, you need to feel well in the environment where you are, you need to enjoy going to your work, you need to enjoy meeting your teammates, you need to enjoy playing football.
“Sometimes I'm reminding the players: never forget we're all living our childhood dream, so that we always have respect and appreciation for the things we are doing and for the things we can do.
“Everybody enjoys winning. The players are getting more and more hungry and are not satisfied or saying ‘now the belly is full’.
“No, there’s still enough space to win more trophies, to win more games, and especially to improve.”
Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth have also enjoyed a strong start to the season, with the Cherries two points above Palace in fourth.
Many were worried for Bournemouth after they lost key players in their backline, but they promptly replaced all their outgoing players.
One of those defensive signings was AC Milan loanee Alex Jimenez, who is determined to use his Serie A experience to help the Cherries this season.
“For me, the pace of play seems quite quick in comparison to Serie A, which is of course where I played last season,” Jimenez told the club website.
“I have learned things from that, and perhaps it has also given me some confidence playing in those leagues. I do think it can help me here in the English division.
“In my game, I try to have pace, drive and speed. It’s something I can take from one league to another and is important in my position. I only want to get better.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Crystal Palace – Dean Henderson
Palace’s Dean Henderson has conceded five goals despite facing an expected goals (xG) on target total of 7.9 in the Premier League this season.
His goals prevented of 2.9 is the highest of any goalkeeper in the competition this term, while only Nick Pope (five) and David Raya (four) have kept more clean sheets than Henderson (three) so far.
Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo
Antoine Semenyo has scored (10) or assisted (four) 14 of Bournemouth’s last 18 Premier League goals (78%).
Since the start of this period (April 14), this is at least three more goal involvements than any other player in the division, while only Erling Haaland (10) has directly contributed to more goals than Semenyo in the top-flight this season (nine).
MATCH PREDICTION – CRYSTAL PALACE WIN
Palace are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games (W5 D4), and have only twice before enjoyed a longer unbeaten home run in their top-flight history, going 10 without defeat from August to December 1979 and 17 without a loss from February to December 1990.
They have scored the first goal in five Premier League games this season, with only Manchester City (six) doing so more. The Eagles have gone 1-0 ahead in their last three, last doing so in four consecutive league games in April 2024.
However, Palace have failed to score in each of their last four Premier League games against Bournemouth (D2 L2). The only side the Eagles have ever gone five or more consecutive games without a goal against in the competition are Tottenham (seven from August 2016 to September 2019).
Bournemouth have won 99 of their 311 Premier League games (D71 L141), and a win here would see them become the 24th side to reach 100 victories in the competition. In 312 games, they would be the fastest to do so since West Ham in November 2000 (287th game).
Bournemouth have won four of their last six Premier League games (D2), as many as their previous 16 beforehand (D4 L8).
Although, away from home, the Cherries have only enjoyed two wins in their last nine in the league (D4 L3) – though both came in London at Arsenal in May (2-1) and Tottenham Hotspur in August (1-0).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Crystal Palace – 53.7%
Draw – 23.7%
Bournemouth – 22.5%