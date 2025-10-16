Crystal Palace Vs Bournemouth Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Oliver Glasner emphasised the importance of winning at Crystal Palace, calling it essential for players' enjoyment and success ahead of tough matches, starting with the English Premier League clash against Bournemouth

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Crystal Palace Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Crystal Palace seek to extend unbeaten home run against Bournemouth

  • Oliver Glasner insisted on the benefits of winning for players' morale

  • Palace face Bournemouth, AEK Larnaca, Arsenal, and Liverpool ahead

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is determined to get back to winning ways, claiming “life is just better when you're winning in sport”.

The Eagles saw their 19-match unbeaten run, during which they won the FA Cup and Community Shield, end before the international break after a late defeat at Everton.

They have a difficult run of games coming up, facing Bournemouth in their next Premier League match before games against AEK Larnaca in the Conference League, Arsenal in the league and Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Glasner, who won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, has encouraged his side to build on their previous run as they fulfil their “childhood dreams”.

“Sometimes I remind the players, maybe it's a little bit selfish, but life is just better when you're winning in sport,” said Glasner.

“Everybody enjoyed the last months much more than the beginning of the season. It's just life quality, and everybody wants to have a good life.

“If somebody needs a motivation, then I think the best motivation is to have a good life, and therefore you need to be successful, you need to feel well in the environment where you are, you need to enjoy going to your work, you need to enjoy meeting your teammates, you need to enjoy playing football.

Related Content
Related Content

“Sometimes I'm reminding the players: never forget we're all living our childhood dream, so that we always have respect and appreciation for the things we are doing and for the things we can do.

“Everybody enjoys winning. The players are getting more and more hungry and are not satisfied or saying ‘now the belly is full’.

“No, there’s still enough space to win more trophies, to win more games, and especially to improve.”

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth have also enjoyed a strong start to the season, with the Cherries two points above Palace in fourth.

Many were worried for Bournemouth after they lost key players in their backline, but they promptly replaced all their outgoing players.

One of those defensive signings was AC Milan loanee Alex Jimenez, who is determined to use his Serie A experience to help the Cherries this season.

“For me, the pace of play seems quite quick in comparison to Serie A, which is of course where I played last season,” Jimenez told the club website.

“I have learned things from that, and perhaps it has also given me some confidence playing in those leagues. I do think it can help me here in the English division.

“In my game, I try to have pace, drive and speed. It’s something I can take from one league to another and is important in my position. I only want to get better.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Dean Henderson

Palace’s Dean Henderson has conceded five goals despite facing an expected goals (xG) on target total of 7.9 in the Premier League this season.

His goals prevented of 2.9 is the highest of any goalkeeper in the competition this term, while only Nick Pope (five) and David Raya (four) have kept more clean sheets than Henderson (three) so far.

Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has scored (10) or assisted (four) 14 of Bournemouth’s last 18 Premier League goals (78%).

Since the start of this period (April 14), this is at least three more goal involvements than any other player in the division, while only Erling Haaland (10) has directly contributed to more goals than Semenyo in the top-flight this season (nine).

MATCH PREDICTION – CRYSTAL PALACE WIN

Palace are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games (W5 D4), and have only twice before enjoyed a longer unbeaten home run in their top-flight history, going 10 without defeat from August to December 1979 and 17 without a loss from February to December 1990.

They have scored the first goal in five Premier League games this season, with only Manchester City (six) doing so more. The Eagles have gone 1-0 ahead in their last three, last doing so in four consecutive league games in April 2024.

However, Palace have failed to score in each of their last four Premier League games against Bournemouth (D2 L2). The only side the Eagles have ever gone five or more consecutive games without a goal against in the competition are Tottenham (seven from August 2016 to September 2019).

Bournemouth have won 99 of their 311 Premier League games (D71 L141), and a win here would see them become the 24th side to reach 100 victories in the competition. In 312 games, they would be the fastest to do so since West Ham in November 2000 (287th game).

Bournemouth have won four of their last six Premier League games (D2), as many as their previous 16 beforehand (D4 L8).

Although, away from home, the Cherries have only enjoyed two wins in their last nine in the league (D4 L3) – though both came in London at Arsenal in May (2-1) and Tottenham Hotspur in August (1-0).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Crystal Palace – 53.7%

Draw – 23.7%

Bournemouth – 22.5%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 2 Report: Ishan Kishan’s 173 Wrecks Tamil Nadu

  3. Irfan Umair's Story: From Double Shifts As Waiter To Ranji Debut For Mumbai

  4. ICC Player Of The Month Awards For September Swept By Indian Openers: Check Who Won It

  5. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  2. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  5. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  5. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread